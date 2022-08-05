22nd Satchmo Summerfest kicks off Saturday in the Quarter!

It’s the 22nd annual celebration of all things Louis Armstrong—Satchmo Summerfest kicks off Saturday in the French Quarter, right out in front of Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint.

The days begin at noon and run until 8pm.

They are filled with lots of live jazz, both modern and traditional.

Another great feature is the delicious culinary lineup featuring Louisiana restaurants.

Also, great features including the incredible indoor lecture series at the Jazz Museum to educate guests on Armstrong’s history and enduring impact.

Music is featured on three stages, on Esplanade Avenue, Barracks Street and the Satchmo Legacy Stage inside the Jazz Museum.

And don’t miss the Satchmo Parade from St. Augustin Church to the Festival site starting at 11:00am.