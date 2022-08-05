ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture experts say state bill to save bees from insecticides goes too far

By Emily Kenny, Report for America corps member
 3 days ago
Nature-friendly farming does not reduce productivity, study finds

Putting farmland aside for nature does not have a negative effect on food security, a study has found. A 10-year project by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology revealed that nature-friendly farming methods boost biodiversity without reducing average yields. Scientists spent a decade intensively monitoring the impacts of a...
AGRICULTURE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Purslane Plant: A Super Plant That Can Create Drought Resistant Crops

In a world plagued by climate change, a common weed contains crucial hints about how to develop drought-resistant crops. In their report published on August 5 in the journal Science Advances, Yale scientists explain how Portulaca oleracea, also known as purslane, integrates two different metabolic pathways to produce a novel type of photosynthesis that allows the weed to withstand drought while trying to remain highly productive.
AGRICULTURE
Invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family reported for first time in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An invasive insect known as the purple carrot-seed moth has been found for the first time in Minnesota, the state's Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.The invasive moth feeds on plants in the carrot family, such as dill, fennel and coriander.The MDA says a resident near Stillwater noticed the insect on their dill plants and reported it. Days later, the department received a second report from Montgomery.Scientists identified the moth with the help of the University of Wisconsin Diagnostic Lab. Native to Western Europe, Russia and China, the moth was first discovered in North America in 2008....
MINNESOTA STATE
All About Chestnuts: A Staple Crop from the Past for the Future

The American chestnut tree, Castanea dentata, once was prominent in the forests of the Eastern United States, as prevalent if not more than the oak tree. Unfortunately, nearly every single one of them fell victim to an imported pathogen, and in less than half a century, it was functionally extinct.
AGRICULTURE
3 Things to Know About Urban Beekeeping

If you looked around your neighborhood this year and wondered where all the bees went, you’re probably not alone. Researchers conducting a recent review of biodiversity records found that nearly a quarter of all known bee species haven’t been seen in decades, raising concern (but not concrete proof) that bee biodiversity is shrinking.
ANIMALS
Farmers’ Battle Against, and Now For, Milkweed

From behind the driving wheel of his pickup truck, Don Guinnip turned the ignition key, flipped on the A/C and immediately rolled down the windows. The sticky, midsummer air barely budged even as cool air from the dashboard vents mixed with the breeze flooding the cab. A few miles down the narrow road from his Marshall, Illinois family farm, founded in 1837, he stopped and pointed. There, at the base of a utility pole under a tethered wire, was a clump of thriving common milkweed, reaching three or four feet toward a partly cloudy sky. “It’s protected there,” the 70-year-old farmer says.
MARSHALL, IL

