ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition: FREE Events Coming Up This Week – Aug. 10, Aug. 12 & Aug. 14

Attention Tillamook County! Here’s your opportunity to adopt a mile of coastline; our next free CoastWatch Orientation is happening on Wednesday, August 10 from 7:30-9:00AM. CoastWatch Program Director, Jesse Jones, will explain what and how CoastWatchers report on their miles and what community science projects are happening in the area.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

North Coast Car-Free Travel Resources Available Now

TILLAMOOK, Oregon — Want to visit the North Oregon coast, without having to worry about gas prices or parking? Want to leave your vehicle at home, and spend your trip with eyes on the scenery instead of on traffic? Don’t drive, or don’t have a car? No worries — the Oregon Coast is for everyone, and it’s now easier than ever to enjoy the North Coast car-free.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Happy Birthday U.S. Coast Guard: Garibaldi Celebrates with Coast Guard Appreciation Day August 4th

On August 4th (the Coast Guard’s Birthday) the City of Garibaldi kicked off it’s first Coast Guard Appreciation Day with a private event featuring a friendly competition in Bubble Ball between the fire department and the Coast Guard, cornhole playing, kids creating huge soap bubbles, and a kids only water balloon toss. Dinner is provided compliments of the City of Garibaldi and community sponsors. Mojo Holler is providing music. The invitation only event featured the Coast Guard past and present plus their families and residents from the town of Garibaldi.
GARIBALDI, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

UPDATED: Tillamook County Transportation District PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE – Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting Aug. 18

Agenda items will include General Manager’s Financial, Operational, and Service Reports. The agenda also includes Action & Discussion Items, Director’s and staff Comments & Concerns and a public hearing regarding Ordinance #3: Establishing Regulations Governing Conduct on District Property. Participants are welcome to join this meeting virtually. To...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Community Invite: Tillamook Democracy Project Letter Writing to Get Out the Vote

Do you want to make sure progressives win in the mid term elections? Getting out the vote in key states is crucial for success and to protect democracy. Tillamook Democracy Project is hosting a letter writing party August 13, 10 am to Noon at the Tillamook Library. We will be writing [Vote Forward](http://www.votefwd.org/) letters to potential progressive voters in key states. Vote Forward letters are a proven way to increase the turn out of people who are likely to vote progressive but may not be motivated to vote. Vote Forward™’s goal is to send 10 million letters in October. Tillamook Democracy Project has a goal of 20,000 letters. Join us at the library to write letters, be with friends and enjoy homemade cardamom roles, fruit, coffee and tea. [RSVP here](https://www.mobilize.us/swingleft/event/487130/)
TILLAMOOK, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy