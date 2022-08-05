Do you want to make sure progressives win in the mid term elections? Getting out the vote in key states is crucial for success and to protect democracy. Tillamook Democracy Project is hosting a letter writing party August 13, 10 am to Noon at the Tillamook Library. We will be writing [Vote Forward](http://www.votefwd.org/) letters to potential progressive voters in key states. Vote Forward letters are a proven way to increase the turn out of people who are likely to vote progressive but may not be motivated to vote. Vote Forward™’s goal is to send 10 million letters in October. Tillamook Democracy Project has a goal of 20,000 letters. Join us at the library to write letters, be with friends and enjoy homemade cardamom roles, fruit, coffee and tea. [RSVP here](https://www.mobilize.us/swingleft/event/487130/)

