This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows
Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
Fred McKinney (opinion): Ensuring social equity takes work
Recently, the Social Equity Council approved five cannabis retail license applications, 15 cultivator license applications and denied all 14 of the Equity Joint Venture, or EJV, license applications. It is clear the SEC has been working hard to ensure that Connecticut’s cannabis industry is being operated fairly and transparently when it comes to social equity. But the SEC needs help, and the denial of all 14 EJVs is an indicator of the need for that help.
Former Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Larry Wallace, who led the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation from 1992 to 2003, has died. The bureau confirmed his death Saturday in a tweet, saying the agency continues to benefit from his 11 years of leadership. Current TBI Director David Rausch told WTVF-TV that he...
State Sen. Saud Anwar (opinion): Ensuring the future of CT’s EMS services
For decades, independent EMS departments, and individual EMS workers and volunteers, have played a huge role in protecting our cities and towns, ensuring proper and effective emergency response in response to all sorts of events. We cannot thank them enough; they have been instrumental in responding to the broad spectrum of acute medical and nonmedical issues faced by individuals in our communities.
