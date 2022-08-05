Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Read on www.cleveland.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others. The result in April was a blow...
Amid patchwork of abortion enforcement in Ohio, advocates turn up the heat on local prosecutors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republicans who control the Ohio legislature promise a near total abortion ban is coming to the state, though enforcement of it will be mostly left to city and county prosecutors – many of whom have already pledged not to pursue abortion crimes. This is creating...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans Ohio stop stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in potential 2024 preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered a top potential Republican presidential contender in 2024, is planning a stop in Ohio later this month to stump for J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee for this year’s Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. DeSantis and Vance are scheduled to appear...
Ohio casinos, racinos take in $207 million in gambling revenue in July
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos took in $206.7 million in gambling revenue in July, just short of a record they set in 2021, but well ahead of pre-pandemic figures. Combined, the 11 facilities’ revenue was 2% short of the $211.2 million during July 2021. But revenue...
Ranking Ohio’s 20 best counties as a place to retire
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What should be considered when looking for a place to retire?. That’s pretty subjective. But if the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, climate, crime rates, outdoor space, restaurants, and cultural and entertainment opportunities are of importance to you, a new list attempts to rank Ohio counties.
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s. Read more.
Republican J.D. Vance, Democrat Tim Ryan differ on electric-vehicle incentives in Democratic spending bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Unsurprisingly, Ohio’s two major U.S. Senate candidates are at odds when it comes to the Democratic spending bill the U.S. Senate narrowly passed on Sunday. Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan had no problem defending the bill’s 15% minimum corporate tax rate, which Republicans are describing in...
Second primary in August a result of Republicans getting “too big for their britches”
I voted Aug. 2 in one of two consecutive primary elections in Ohio. Why two? Because of Republican Party gerrymandering of the districts and several court rulings, the last of which accepted a third unconstitutional set of maps, but not in time to include candidates for the first Statehouse primary in May.
Man accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas after nationwide manhunt
Lawrence, Kansas, police arrested a man Saturday night accused of killing four people in Ohio before fleeing the state, according to police. Officers arrested Stephen Marlow just before 9 p.m. near 23rd Street in Lawrence, Laura McCabe, a spokeswoman for the Lawrence Police Department, said in a news release. Butler...
Activists pressure Ohio prosecutors not to litigate against abortion crimes: Capitol Letter
State of play: Abortion rights advocates are pressuring Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Tyack to share whether he plans to prosecute people for breaking Ohio’s abortion laws, which are expected to get stricter in coming months. Many other Democratic county prosecutors have pledged not to prioritize abortion crimes, calling them unjust. If successful, the abortion rights groups plan to take their playbook to other liberal communities in Ohio, such as Dayton and Toledo. Ohio is becoming a patchwork of differing abortion restricting, with some cities creating abortion funds for out-of-state travel and limiting resources from being used on abortion investigations, Laura Hancock reports.
Ohio Democrats praise Senate’s inflation reduction and climate package; Ohio Republicans blast its tax provisions
WASHINGTON, D.C. – After a year of fitful negotiations, the U.S. Senate on Sunday approved a budget bill along party lines that aims to reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030, cut the federal budget deficit, expand Medicare prescription drug benefits and raise corporate taxes. The U.S. House of Representatives will consider the package later this week.
Ohio’s proposed House Bill 616 could worsen state’s already crippling teacher shortage: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School is about to start and there aren’t enough teachers to teach our children. If Ohio’s lawmakers follow in the Florida legislature’s footsteps and approve the vaguely-worded, homophobic, racist House Bill 616, the shortage will get worse. To be clear, HB 616 proponents...
Election article blurred distinction between facts and opinion
An article on Tuesday’s primary election attributed low voter turnout to “a series of choices made by state Republican officials in response to this year’s dysfunctional redistricting process.” If that statement deserves to be published at all, it should appear in the editorial section, not the news section.
Slight chance of rain, cooler: Northeast Ohio’s Tuesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - After a rainy start to the week, things begin to clear up late on Tuesday. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for a slight chance of showers through the morning hours with highs around 75 tomorrow. The rest of the day will stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the 60s. For Wednesday, sunshine returns with highs in the upper 70s.
High School Football 2022 preview: Ranking Ohio’s top offensive linemen
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The high school football season kicks off Aug. 19. In preparation for Week 1 cleveland.com will look at national recruiting data, returning OHSAA All-Ohio awardees and use our own expertise to determine Ohio’s top players. We’ve already looked at the state’s top running backs, quarterbacks...
