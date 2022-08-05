Read on www.cnyhomepage.com
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Phony Buffalo attorney gets 5 years probation and must pay thousands in restitution
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A phony Buffalo attorney will spend five years on probation and need to cough up more than $7,800 in restitution for defrauding his clients. By all outward accounts, 39-year-old Andrew Schnorr was an attorney. He worked for a Buffalo law firm and represented clients in real courtrooms. The only problem was that he never graduated from law school or passed the state bar exam, an investigation by the Office of the N.Y. Attorney General revealed.
cnyhomepage.com
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
cnyhomepage.com
Job fair set to fill WSWHE BOCES positions
WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES supports as many school districts as the five counties in its name would suggest, and probably more. That means there are always areas where the technical education school could use more help; and this month, it’s asking for just that. WSWHE BOCES...
Comments / 0