Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors

Read on heraldcourier.com
Related
heraldcourier.com
Editor's View | Bristol, Virginia, should apologize to those affected by landfill stink
As the landfill issue seems to be nearing a conclusion with the city and government entities agreeing on what needs to be done to remedy the smelly situation, and a legal peace brokered between the two Bristols, it’s important to remember the landfill still stinks. It may not stink...
heraldcourier.com
VEC improves response to jobless crisis, but many still wait for help
Scott Smith received his first unemployment benefit check from the Virginia Employment Commission last week, six months after filing his initial claim. Smith, a Maryland resident who was laid off from his longtime job as publications manager for an industry advocacy organization in Arlington County, struggled with the Virginia agency to confirm his eligibility for benefits after he said his company didn’t submit a report on why he lost his job.
heraldcourier.com
Building boost: As school year starts, region has more state support
Some summer breaks, it’s a struggle just scrounging up enough leftover funds to afford a replacement school bus, said one public school superintendent in Southwest Virginia. “It’s very tough,” said Jeanette Warwick, Craig County Schools superintendent. “Even something that people mostly take for granted, just school buses.”
heraldcourier.com
State grant will support foster youth at Virginia’s community colleges
Jennifer Brobbey went into foster care at age 16. She was living with her father in Manassas when she went into the system, but social services could not find a foster placement for her there, so she moved to Stafford County. The transition was rough. “I got into trouble [at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Watch Now - Abingdon firefighter retires after 50 years of service
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his long-term stent as captain of the department. Robert “Bob” Howard began volunteering at the fire department at age 17, a high school senior who lived just walking...
heraldcourier.com
Kingsport resident charged in stabbing incident
A Kingsport man is in custody following a stabbing during a domestic situation Saturday. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located the suspect in the stabbing, Ethan Blake Cayce, 19, of Anco Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee, walking nearby following the incident. Cayce was arrested...
heraldcourier.com
Your View | New restaurant
My family and I have been enjoying your articles on the businesses in town, especially the restaurants. After your article on the Whimsical Coffee Shop (636 Shelby Street) we tried it today for lunch and found the food delicious and the decor charming. We would never have noticed it if...
heraldcourier.com
Blasting to close road Tuesday
Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line could face delays due to construction Tuesday. Beginning at noon Tuesday, August 9, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations. These closures will take place at the same time each day, Tuesday, August 9 through Friday, August 12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bristol: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
heraldcourier.com
Brown will get lots of work at Richlands
RICHLANDS, Va. – Dylan Brown will have the ball in his hands often this season for Richlands. Just ask Jeff Tarter, the second-year head coach for the Blue Tornado. “I put the responsibility in his hands to step up this year,” Tarter said. “I said you are going to see the ball a lot. I don’t make any bones about it, I have told every coach.”
heraldcourier.com
Bristol native Chris Hutton is new boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School
Chris Hutton is the new boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, according to athletic director Travis Gray. A 1992 graduate of Tennessee High, Hutton has previously served as the junior varsity head coach and varsity assistant at AHS. He takes over at the helm for Aaron Williams, who resigned...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
BRIEFS: UVa-Wise seventh, E&H 11th in SAC football poll; Kingsport wins Appy League title
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise was pegged for a seventh-place finish and Emory & Henry was predicted for an 11th-place showing in the preseason football coaches poll for the 12-team South Atlantic Conference. Newberry, Lenoir-Rhyne and Wingate took the top three spots. UVa-Wise went 5-6 last season,...
heraldcourier.com
Chris Hutton promoted to boys head basketball coach at Abingdon
Chris Hutton has been on the bench for the Abingdon High School boys basketball team as an assistant coach for the last seven years and now he’s taking over the top spot. Hutton has been promoted to head coach of the Falcons and replaces Aaron Williams, who stepped down in July after three seasons at the helm.
heraldcourier.com
VHS' Brody Jones filling a dual role on the gridiron
BRISTOL, Va. – Brody Jones charted out an ambitious summer plan. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete intended to polish his quarterback skills at various team and individual football camps in preparation for his senior season with the Virginia High Bearcats. Then something different happened during his first stop at Virginia...
Comments / 0