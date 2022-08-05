ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup

Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds

Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening

Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Luis Garcia in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals infeilder Luis Garcia is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Garcia is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models proejct Garcia for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Flores is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Flores for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Darick Hall in Phillies' Sunday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infeilder Darick Hall is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Hall for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Byron Buxton in Twins' Saturday lineup

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Buxton is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting third in the order versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. Our models project Buxton for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, d'Arnaud is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project d'Arnaud for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs,...
ATLANTA, GA

