Do North Coworking announces inaugural cohort for Forest Products Accelerator

The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold.
The Windsor County town has a surprising lack of lawn signs in advance of Tuesday’s vote. Instead, as one resident said upon casting an early ballot, “This is my way to make a statement.” Read the story on VTDigger here: The average Vermonter’s take on a summer primary? In bellwether Bethel, it runs hot and cold..
Burlington Electric Department urges customers to reduce energy usage Monday evening
The Burlington Electric Department issued a “Defeat the Peak” alert for the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, encouraging residents to reduce their energy usage during a period of “extreme regional temperatures.”. Its recommendations include raising thermostat temperatures or turning off air conditioners; turning off...
YWP: Carefree Drops
This week’s Young Writers Project entry is “Carefree Drops” by Maelyn Slavik, 12, of Burlington. Art by Innis Sullivan from the Young Writers Project media library. Read the story on VTDigger here: YWP: Carefree Drops.
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Burlington’s Rock Point ￼
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling 60 to 80 feet from a cliff at Rock Point, according to the Burlington Police Department. Authorities declined to identify the man until his family could be notified. Just after 4 p.m., according to a press release issued Saturday by the Burlington police,...
