Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge

Shannon Albert
3d ago
Wow if he had past Allegations …Why was he able too Adopt more kids.. just sick..!
5
theadvocate.com
Dad arrested in 2-year-old's death at Baton Rouge motel plagued by crime, other problems
Police arrested a man for cruelty to a child in the death of his 2-year-old son, who suffered fatal injuries over the weekend at a Baton Rouge budget motel plagued by a drumbeat of crime and safety incidents, according to officials. Anderson King, 25, was arrested on a count of...
WAFB.com
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people. DCFS announces immediate changes following overdose death of...
Bond hearing for mother arrested in 2-year-old’s overdose death rescheduled to Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bond hearing originally scheduled on Monday, August 8 for a mother accused in the overdose death of her 2-year-old child has been rescheduled. The bond hearing has been pushed back until Tuesday, August 9 since Ard has not retained a lawyer. The hearing for...
iheart.com
Parole Granted To Baton Rouge Double Murderer After Over 40 Years
A Baton Rouge double murderer is getting parole after over four decades behind bars. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles approved David Chenevert's release today in a 2-1 vote. He admitted to stabbing Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre to death in 1979 in exchange for a life sentence without...
wbrz.com
Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed
BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.
wbrz.com
Toddler was beaten, spent days with head injury before he died; father arrested for cruelty
BATON ROUGE - A man spent weeks beating his 2-year-old son with a belt and did nothing to address an apparent head injury in the days leading up to the toddler's death, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Anderson King, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge...
WAFB.com
More revealed about vehicle involved in deadly hit and run
La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette resource officer training aims to prevent a situation like Uvalde shooting response
A team of Lafayette Parish school resource officers wound their way through a maze of rooms Friday in search of a man armed with a gun. All they knew was that a principal and janitor were trapped inside a local school after a gunman had come on campus. This was...
wbrz.com
Family of 1979 murder victims anxiously awaiting parole hearing for convicted killer Monday
BATON ROUGE - There will likely be little sleep tonight for the families of two murder victims who will be anxiously anticipating what the parole board will do Monday with the man who killed their loved ones. David Chenevert was convicted, and admitted to, the grisly murders of Evelyn McIntyre...
KNOE TV8
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
brproud.com
Police: Couple arrested after dispute near retail store in Assumption Parish
NAPOLEONVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A couple was arrested after a domestic dispute near a retail business on Friday evening in Assumption Parish. According to arrest documents, Cranisha Harris told officials that 22-year-old Taijon Smith struck her in the face repeatedly, causing injury to her face, and pointed a gun at her in front of children.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 2 suspects in custody for armed robbery of Denham Springs store
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies said they have two suspects in custody after an armed robbery of a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Around 9 p.m.,...
brproud.com
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
KTBS
Details will determine if DCFS worker will face charges for child's overdose death; third overdose on record
BATON ROUGE, La. - Public outrage is boiling over as people are asking how a mother was able to keep custody of her son after she was reported to state child services at least three times before her 2-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson III, died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. With...
theadvocate.com
3 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Baker early Monday, EBRSO says
Three people were injured in a shooting in Baker early Monday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said three people who had been shot drove up to a Baker police officer who was preforming a traffic stop on Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. The individuals told police they were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex, an EBRSO spokesperson said.
theadvocate.com
Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
Officials: All four inmates who escaped after cutting hole in Mississippi jail roof back in custody
Mississippi officials report that all four inmates who escaped from Alcorn County Jail earlier Friday morning are back in custody. Three of the inmates were caught and taken back into custody in Baton Rouge Friday night. The fourth inmate — Landon Braudway — was taken back into custody in Alcorn...
brproud.com
Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
Shooting in Opelousas, one injured
An unidentified caller rang the Opelousas Police Department saying that he had been shot in the Alley B area on August 8, stated police.
theadvocate.com
LCG sues attorney for Lafayette City Court over alleged public records violation
Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
