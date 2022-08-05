Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge

Three people were injured in a shooting in Baker early Monday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said three people who had been shot drove up to a Baker police officer who was preforming a traffic stop on Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. The individuals told police they were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex, an EBRSO spokesperson said.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO