ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Foster parent arrested, accused of raping child in his care in East Baton Rouge

By JAMES FINN
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 10

Shannon Albert
3d ago

Wow if he had past Allegations …Why was he able too Adopt more kids.. just sick..!

Reply
5
Related
iheart.com

Parole Granted To Baton Rouge Double Murderer After Over 40 Years

A Baton Rouge double murderer is getting parole after over four decades behind bars. The Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles approved David Chenevert's release today in a 2-1 vote. He admitted to stabbing Michael Brown and Evelyn McIntyre to death in 1979 in exchange for a life sentence without...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Child Abuse#Violent Crime#Dcfs
wbrz.com

Bond hearing for mother blamed in toddler's overdose death delayed

BATON ROUGE - A mother was arrested last week after her 2-year-old child died from a fentanyl overdose. She's been in jail for almost a week because her bond was put on hold, but a hearing set for Monday morning will decide whether she'll stay in jail until her multiple criminal cases can proceed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

More revealed about vehicle involved in deadly hit and run

La. lawmakers consider reuniting Office of Juvenile Justice, Dept. of Corrections. Amid the rising cost of just about everything, you can expect to pay more for childcare. BREC in Baton Rouge has announced plans for a one-of-a-kind basketball camp for young people.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation. Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles and molestation of a juvenile. According to arrest...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

3 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Baker early Monday, EBRSO says

Three people were injured in a shooting in Baker early Monday, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said three people who had been shot drove up to a Baker police officer who was preforming a traffic stop on Plank Road around 2:30 a.m. The individuals told police they were shot during a dispute at an apartment complex, an EBRSO spokesperson said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Authorities arrest 7 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish

Authorities arrested at least seven people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. Those booked and the counts against them:. Louvenia Allen, 31, 07636 Pennhill Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, possession of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle in fatal July hit-and-run sought by BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are searching for a vehicle used in a fatal July hit-and-run killing a bicyclist. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the hit-and-run took place at 7:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 800 block of I-12 East. Police described the vehicle as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LCG sues attorney for Lafayette City Court over alleged public records violation

Lafayette Consolidated Government on Monday filed a lawsuit against Gary McGoffin, attorney for Lafayette City Court, alleging a violation of the Louisiana Public Records Law. McGoffin is considered a local expert on the state's public records and open meetings laws. He has represented two local news organizations, The Current and The Daily Advertiser, in lawsuits against LCG over public records, including a January lawsuit over documents pertaining to the firing of Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was appointed by Guillory in October to serve as interim police chief, then was fired in January following an internal investigation into alleged sexual harassment.
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy