Johnson City, TN

Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events

By Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend?

News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below!

Dollywood’s newest rollercoaster marks longest one yet

Saturday, Aug. 6

What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022
Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin
When: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.
More: For more information, click here .

What: Good Samaritan Ministries’ Community Back to School Picnic and Party
Where: Founder’s Park in downtown Johnson City
When: 11 a.m.
More: Festivities will include inflatables, a rock wall, games, hot dog lunch, music, a foam party, a fire truck and more.

What: 18th Homegrown Tomato Fest
Where: Kingsport Farmers Market at Center and Clinchfield streets intersection
When: 9-11 a.m.
More: The event will feature tomato contests, free tomato tastings, refreshments, cooking demonstrations, recipes, growing advice and more.

What: James Meadows at the Barrel House
Where: The Barrel House on Main Street in Jonesborough
When: 6 p.m.

What: Kingsport Axmen vs. Princeton WhistlePigs
Where: Hunter Wright Stadium
When: 7 p.m.

What: Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bristol State Liners
Where: TVA Credit Union Ballpark
When: 7 p.m.

What: Elizabethton River Raiders vs. Pulaski River Turtles
Where: Northeast Community Credit Union Ball Park
When: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

What: Pups + Pints
Where: Tennessee Hills Brewstillery at 458 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City
When: 3-5 p.m.
More: Bring your pup for the chance for your furry friend to be named Tennessee Hills dog of the month. Dress them up to win prizes.

What: Brews & Tunes
Where: International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough
When: 4-7 p.m.

What: Yoga in the Park
Where: Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
When: 6-7 p.m.

Nothing on the list to your liking? The region has multiple lakes from which to choose — Boone, Watauga and Holston Lake. Don’t forget about the Nolichucky River, David Crockett’s Birthplace, Bays Mountain

