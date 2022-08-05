STANZ: Who replaces Enyi Uwazurike along Iowa State’s defensive front?

Read on cyclonefanatic.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
STANZ: The intriguing running back competition mirroring a past fall camp
Iowa State sophomore running back Jirehl Brock runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter against TCU on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. It is almost too easy to compare Iowa State’s search for a starting tailback this fall to the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands three-star power forward Kayden Fish
Iowa State men’s basketball continues to roll on the recruiting trail. The Cyclones landed another of their priority targets on Monday when Kansas City power forward Kayden Fish announced his commitment to T.J. Otzelberger’s program on Instagram Live. The three-star power forward is the fourth member of the...
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Scheelhaase on running backs competition, receiver development and more
Iowa State wide receivers and running backs coach Nate Scheelhaase breaks down the competition at tailback, how the receivers are continuing to grow and more in this video courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as the...
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Sanders, Wilson and Peterson update camp battles at respective positions
Iowa State running back Eli Sanders, wide receiver Darren Wilson and defensive end Blake Peterson give updates on the position battles at their respective positions, how they’ve each grown in college and more in these videos courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
widerightnattylite.com
Kayden Fish Commits To Iowa State
Kayden Fish, AAU teammate of Omaha Biliew has committed to Iowa State this evening. The 6ft 6 power forward caught the eye of T.J. Otzelberger while recruiting Omaha Biliew and became a target right away for the Cyclone staff. Fish holds offers from Xavier, Boston College, Colorado State, and others....
cyclonefanatic.com
CFTV: Rasheed on replacing Uwazurike, position battles and more
Iowa State defensive line coach Eli Rasheed updates the position battles along the defensive line, how the program will replace longtime starter Enyi Uwazurike and more in this video courtesy of Iowa State Athletics. Jared Stansbury. View articles by Jared Stansbury administrator. Jared a native of Clarinda, Iowa, started as...
Radio Iowa
Iowa State basketball builds on its identity
Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger says the style of play has been set and it is now about building on it. The Cyclones used a grinding defensive style to go from two wins in 2021 to a run to the Sweet-16 last season. “Coming off a Sweet-16 it helps...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball lands commitment from 4-star SF, elite in-state prospect for 2023
Iowa basketball is building for the class of 2023. On Saturday, Fran McCaffery’s Hawkeyes landed a key prospect for the cycle with an elite in-state player. The player is Pryce Sandfort, a 4-star small forward out of Waukee, Iowa. Sandfort had generated offers from Drake, Clemson, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State before committing to the Hawkeyes.
Luka Garza Giving Back to Second Home
Iowa a Special Place for Hawkeyes' All-Time Leading Scorer
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Hoops Recruiting: Pryce Sandfort Commits to Hawkeyes
We’re counting down the Saturdays until the return of college football and much of the attention over the summer has been on the comings and goings of Iowa football, but Fran McCaffery and staff have also been incredibly busy over the last several weeks. That included an active evaluation period in July capped off by a big official visit weekend a week ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Notebook: Ramos finds fit in return home
Though he was unable to join Arizona State in the spring, Iowa State junior offensive lineman transfer Joey Ramos has already reaped strong praise from first-year offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas. The team's had two practices. “I tell you, I’ve been impressed with Joey, Joey Ramos," Thomas said Friday. "He’s played...
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
sprintcarandmidget.com
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
iheart.com
NWS: Central Iowa Rainfall Deficit Nearly Six Inches
(Des Moines, IA) -- Central Iowa's rainfall deficit is nearly six inches at this point in 2022, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines. Meteorologist Brad Small says the deficit is over three inches this summer alone. Rainfall in the Des Moines area last night ranged from a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
An Iowa family popular for selling sweet corn is dealing with a tragedy
AMES, Iowa — The sweet corn stand on 13th and Grand in Ames has been in the DesPlanques family for decades. Friday morning, it was a welcome distraction for Kevin DesPlanques. It is the first time he has been not been beside his daughter Sierra's hospital bed in the...
KIMT
Artist says metal knot reflects Altoona, Midwest
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — The artist behind a unique new sculpture in Altoona says it reflects both the city’s tight-knit nature and a defining feature of the Midwest. Construction on “Woven Lines,” a sculpture by artist Aaron T. Stephan of Portland, Maine, is well underway at the site of a new roundabout at 1st Avenue North and 9th Street Northwest. It’s made from 1,500 feet of metal guardrail that swoops into a 20,000-pound knot and will serve as an anchor of Altoona’s north side.
Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice
It is difficult for many of us to muster empathy for people accused of crimes who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that includes you, allow me to introduce you […] The post Two wrongful-arrest cases show suspicion is not enough in our system of justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Apartment complex in Fort Dodge causes concern for police and the neighborhood
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police say they have made more than two dozen police calls to the Becker apartments in the last few months. People who live near those apartments say they are a problem. "There has been shootings. Lots of activity," said Melissa Brockman, who lives...
Comments / 0