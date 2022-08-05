Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (The Two Worst 1st Inning Offense Head-to-Head)

Read on fansided.com
3 players we can’t believe Yankees didn’t trade at 2022 deadline
No. 1 on the list? Joey Gallo! How did he not go anywhere?! Just kidding. He was extremely traded. Beyond traded. Traded as much as a Yankees player can be traded. He’ll receive a fresh start in Los Angeles, and his beard growth already appears to be at a Level 3.
Cubs, Reds will have incredible mic’d up twist for Field of Dreams game
The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game, and two players will be mic’d up to make the game even better. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play in the Field of Dreams game on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams movie site.
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
NBA・
Five Chiefs players who’ve gone missing in training camp
There are a handful of players who are generating zero buzz—good or bad—in training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs. While the 90-man roster might seem overwhelming given the sheer size of it all and the number of competitors at various positions, the truth is that the number of eyes and ears at NFL training camps these days means that we often hear something about nearly every single player on a team’s roster here and there until decisions are made about roster cuts.
Cardinals sweep the Yankees: 3 things we learned from weekend set
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly stunned the New York Yankees with a dominant three-game sweep. The Cardinals looked like a revived and improved team in their sweep of the New York Yankees, 4-3 on Friday, 1-0 on Saturday, and 12-9 on Sunday. It’s safe to say most believed the three-game...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket
Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
Top 5 bust candidates for fantasy football 2022
As fantasy football drafts approach, there are always players who perform well below their draft position. Avoid reaching for these five guys in drafts. For many, fantasy football is just as exciting as the real life sport being played. It’s a weekly grind that takes a combination of skill and luck. You can set yourself up for as much success as you can, but it takes a lot of luck to take you over the top.
Aaron Judge leaving Yankees in offseason now feels more real than ever
The sky is falling in the Bronx … even though the New York Yankees still have the best record in the American League. Call Yankees fans whiny and never satisfied, but when your team fumbles the bag with one minute left until the trade deadline and immediately loses five straight, then come talk to us.
