Marcie Davis with La Casa, Inc. shares more about mission of organization

KRWG News This Week- Issues facing higher education in New Mexico
This week, we learn more about the Opportunity Scholarship in New Mexico and other issues facing higher education. KC Counts talks with Dr. Renay Scott, Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management at NMSU.
Navajo presidential candidates pick running mates from New Mexico
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.
