Marcie Davis with La Casa, Inc. shares more about mission of organization

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation. Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe's general election in November.

WINDOW ROCK, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO