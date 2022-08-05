ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

4 killed in Butler Twp. shooting, police searching for person of interest

By Callie Cassick, Sarah Bean
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

BUTLER TWP, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood near Dayton, Ohio on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place around 11:30 a.m. on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a total of four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, said Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. All four of the victims died on the scene.

Getaway driver sentenced after Trotwood homicide

According to a family member on the scene, officers found two of the victims dead in a home on Hardwicke Place. The two were reportedly a mother and her 15-year-old daughter. Neighbors in the area said the other two victims in the shooting were an older couple.

Police are seeking a person of interest in the shooting.

The person is 39-year-old Stephen Alexander Marlow. He is described as being 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing shorts and a yellow T-shirt.

His vehicle is a 2007 white Ford Edge SUV with the license plate number JES 9806 .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n35Or_0h6MLRof00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ll5rA_0h6MLRof00

If anyone sees Marlow, they are encouraged to call 911 immediately and do not approach him, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Porter said police do not believe there to be any continued threat to the community, however, crews will continue to monitor the area in case Marlow returns. The Dayton Police bomb squad has also been called to ensure there are no other threats to neighborhood safety.

Man indicted for fatal Dayton machete attack; victim ID’d

“This is the first violent crime in the neighborhood in recent memory. We ask that anyone with any possible information involving this incident or whereabouts of Marlow are asked to call our dispatch center at 937-233-2080,” he said. ” We are working to determine if there was any motive to this horrible tragedy or if mental illness played any role.”

2 NEWS spoke with Marlene Lorten, who grew up in the neighborhood. She and other people in the area said it’s usually a quiet, friendly place, so the shooting especially comes as a shock.

“It’s a tragic thing and I would have never believed that it would happen here in Butler Township,” said Lorten. “I mean. I just can’t believe it.”

The loss of the four people hits especially hard for the neighborhood where everyone knows each other. “We’re going to miss them very, very much, I know that.” said Lorten.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.

Comments / 0

 

