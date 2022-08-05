Genshin Impact Devs Respond To Quest-Ending Bugs

Read on www.svg.com
Related
Blizzard Responds To $100k Diablo Immortal Issue
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Twitter Is In Love With Pokemon's New Motorcycle Legendaries
The ninth generation of Pokemon is coming later this year with the release of "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" for the Nintendo Switch and it looks like the Legendaries are going to be wild. In the latest Pokemon Presents video, gamers got a look at the region of Paldea, the series' newest region. More excitingly, fans got a glimpse of the new Legendary Pokemon that will appear, and they're like nothing we've seen before.
Deltarune Chapter 3: When Will We Get The Sequel?
The reveal of "Deltarune Chapter 2" in September 2021 filled gamers with excitement after years clamoring for the return of the game's colorful cast of characters. Creator Toby Fox went on record about why the second chapter took so long. "I believe it's the biggest chapter in the entire game in many ways," Fox wrote on the "Deltarune" website. "The cutscene count is the largest, the story involves many characters, and there are many other aspects that made it a challenging chapter." He also expressed the desire for more talent to help him with later portions of the game.
Genshin Impact: How To Save Leon
"Genshin Impact" is one of the internet's most popular games right now. People love the game despite its dark side, which includes gacha-mechanics that some people spend a lot of money on. In fact, one of the game's voice actresses, LilyPichu, revealed the harsh truth that she spent more money playing "Genshin Impact" than she ever made by acting in the game. While rolling for characters is one of the more popular and talked about features of the game, it's not the only thing to do – limited-time events are another popular game activity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Halo Meets P.T. In This Unbelievable Recreation
"Halo Infinite" still doesn't have a Forge mode. It's been over eight months since launch and co-op and Forge mode still doesn't have a release date. However, fans have gotten to take an early look at the mode through leaks on social media. One of these leaks just happened to be a impressively accurate recreation of Hideo Kojima's infamous "Silent Hills" demo, "P.T."
Former Xbox Exec Reveals The Truth About Console Wars
The famed "console wars" between Sony and Microsoft have been raging since the creation of the original Xbox. Now, PlayStation and Xbox fans are ready to defend their favorite companies, whether it's for the bragging rights about the better first-party studios, video game subscriptions, or working conditions. It's like a sports rivalry, except with consoles. One would think it's a happy accident based on the overlap between Sony and Microsoft's audiences. However, Peter Moore, former Microsoft VP, recently revealed it was more intentional.
Elden Ring Player Discovers Where The Bosses Go To Hide
Some would assume that after five months of "Elden Ring," every secret in FromSoftware's masterpiece has been discovered, but because the gaming community's love for "Elden Ring" is so immense, some talented individuals are stopping at nothing to find out everything they can about the Lands Between. Modders have taken...
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Wolverine Zero Outfit
"Fortnite" is offering up the chance to snag another Marvel legend and this time it's a variant of a hero that might not come back to the shop. That hero is Wolverine, and "Fortnite" is offering players the chance to grab the Wolverine Zero outfit. Wolverine previously joined "Fortnite" as part of the Marvel season, where he was included with the battle pass. Wolverine joins the likes of John Cena, battling it out with other players to achieve a victory royale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Monkey Island Easter Egg You Missed In Hitman 3
Though "Hitman 3" had a rough launch, it still left a positive impression with critics. After developer and publisher IO Interactive got past the initial bumps in the road, it turned its focus to making more content for players to enjoy. The post-launch roadmap featured a wealth of "Hitman 3" – Year 2 plans, including the addition of the Ambrose Island location.
Blizzard Breaks Its Silence On $45 Overwatch Skin Controversy
Blizzard Entertainment has finally made a statement regarding "Overwatch 2" skin monetization. The controversy began when some account-holders received surveys from the publisher about the potential prices of skins in "Overwatch 2," which @Portergauge shared on Twitter. The survey asked about the likelihood of the player purchasing a Mythic skin for $45 or a Legendary skin for $25. In the original "Overwatch," skins are obtained via loot boxes and can't typically be purchased directly with actual money, although Blizzard occasionally sells OWL skins for real-world currency. Despite "Overwatch 2" struggling to get Twitch viewers during its second beta, the fervor around potential pricing seems to show that people are still interested in the game.
Pokemon Violet And Scarlet Double Pack: What's Included?
The Pokémon Company recently shared more details about the next generation of games, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet." A new world overview trailer showed off more of the open-world region, as well as some of the people gamers will meet and the places they will go. Nintendo also announced the "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" Double Pack, which lets you pick up both versions of the game in a single package. It also revealed that there will be three stories to follow, although it did not explain all of them in detail. The first is the usual — beat all the gyms and become champion — with the second being a mysterious treasure hunt. It was also previously explained that the creator of "Undertale" Toby Fox would be composing music for "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet."
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Everything We Learned From August's Pokemon Presents
There is no shortage of content when it comes to the "Pokémon" franchise. Throughout the media giant's history, fans have been treated to an assortment of content, ranging from television shows, to card collections, events, and of course video games. With such a broad range of news to share, the "Pokémon" franchise is worthy of its own big event akin to other events such as E3 or PlayStation's State of Play. This is achieved periodically with the "Pokémon Presents" stream, a one-stop shop for any and all important news regarding the future of the franchise.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: The 2 Best And 2 Worst Defenders
Monolith Software's "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" has taken the JRPG scene by storm since its release in late July 2022. The Nintendo Switch exclusive title has been critically acclaimed for its story, characters, worldbuilding, and for having an abundance of content that players can sink their teeth into. While having a highly engaging story and a cast of loveable and endearing characters is essential to creating a good JRPG game, arguably no feature is more important than an intuitive combat system that is both fun and challenging. In this respect, "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" more than delivers.
What Is Rollback Netcode And Why Is It Important For Online Fighting Games?
The Evolution Championship Series (Evo), made a glorious return in August 2022. After being canceled in 2020 and replaced with an online-only event for that year and in 2021, the fighting games tournament made its reappearance as a major, in-person event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. This marked the first in-person Evo since it was taken over by Sony, and it featured some big changes and announcements. The new brawler "Multiversus," currently in open beta and looking good, replaced "Smash Bros." in the games lineup. Fans of the "Dragon Ball Z" franchise and "Dragon Ball FighterZ" – often ranked as the best "Dragon Ball Z" game ever – also received big news.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
Digimon Survive: How To Find And Befriend Tuskmon
Appearing front and center in nearly every piece of "Digimon" media to date (per Wikimon), unofficial franchise mascot Agumon features as the companion to the "Digimon Survive" central protagonist, Takuma Momozuka. While many fans of the 90's anime series might remember Greymon as his iconic Digivolved form, the loveable Reptile Digimon starts off strong with a branching evolutionary path in "Survive" featuring three possible forms revealed in the very first boss fight against Dokugumon.
Why PlayStation Is Concerned For The Future Of Call Of Duty
When it was revealed in January 2022 that Microsoft was planning to acquire Activision Blizzard, the news had the internet going wild. The maker of the Xbox owning a major game developer like Activision Blizzard could have serious repercussions for the industry. This was taken as terrible news for PlayStation fans who found themselves wondering if their favorite Activision Blizzard franchises would suddenly become Xbox exclusives. These open questions quickly had Sony feeling the hurt as its stock price dropped precipitously in the wake of the news.
Elden Ring: How To Find The Tower Of Return
Arguably one of the greatest maps and worlds ever designed for a video game, the Lands Between in "Elden Ring" is chock-full of secrets. Be it hidden stories or even hidden areas, FromSoftware's magnum opus has dazzled gamers with intrigue and rewards them for searching the environment with a fine-toothed comb — even locations one might think aren't too important. This kind of world-building — in addition to its impossible boss fights and stunning visuals — has earned "Elden Ring" a near-perfect reputation. And there is no better example of this than the Tower of Return.
Goat Simulator 3 Devs Break Their Silence On Bizarre Title
Coffee Stain Studios made a big splash at Summer Game Fest with the reveal of "Goat Simulator 3." Revealed with a shot for shot remake of the "Dead Island 2" trailer, "Goat Simulator 3" quickly made a splash, but it left one lingering question that the developers hadn't answered until now. In a PlayStation Blog post, several developers from Coffee Stain gave their personal explanations as to why the sequel to "Goat Simulator" has the number three on the end of it when there was never a "Goat Simulator 2." The answer isn't straightforward at all, unfortunately.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0