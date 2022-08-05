ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonial Williamsburg Foundation adds executives to expand educational opportunities

By Madison Peek, Daily Press
 3 days ago
The foundation said the changes are designed to expand their educational programming. It currently offers an array of programs including the Public Archaeology Institute, which allows high schoolers to experience what it’s like to be a full-time archaeologist for a week. Madison Peek/Daily Press/TNS

The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation is adding three new vice president positions to their staff to expand educational programming.

The three new positions include vice president of research, training and programming design, vice president of historic area operations and vice president of educational strategy and civic engagement. One position was filled by a current staff member and the other two were filled by new hires.

The move comes as part of the preparation for 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s 100th anniversary in 2026. Colonial Williamsburg hopes to grow by “reimagining how we divide up our work and adding expertise to our already talented education teams to expand our capacity, grow our capabilities and reorganize how we do the work to achieve our ambitious goals,” a Friday email from the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation’s spokesperson read.

Beth Kelly, the vice president of education, research and historic interpretation, will become vice president of research, training and program design. Kelly has 30 years of experience in education programming and the new role will focus on ensuring Colonial Williamsburg’s educational offerings are grounded in research and interpreters are receiving regular training.

Gary L. Sandling is joining the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation as the vice president of historic area operations, after working in a variety of roles at Monticello. Sandling will oversee delivering educational programming in Colonial Williamsburg, including in the Historic Area, group tours, events, evening programs and more. Sandling previously worked as an interpreter and site supervisor at Colonial Williamsburg for six years.

Mia Nagawiecki will serve as the vice president for educational strategy and civic engagement. Nagawiecki will oversee the design, production and delivery of digital and virtual programs, the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Library and the Bob and Marion Wilson Teacher Institute. Her new role will help the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation pursue its goal to expand its virtual American history museum, the email read.

Sandling and Nagawiecki will begin their new roles in September.

Comments / 0

 

