Williamsburg, VA

Riverside Doctor’s Hospital breaks ground on office project

By Madison Peek, Daily Press
 3 days ago
The speakers at Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony toss the first shovel full of dirt, marking the beginning of construction. Madison Peek/Daily Press/TNS

Ten gold-plated shovels dug into the earth Tuesday afternoon, marking the beginning of construction on Riverside Doctor’s Hospital’s on-campus medical office.

It will be adjacent to the Riverside Doctor’s Hospital Williamsburg on Commonwealth Avenue, and will house more than 30 medical and surgical specialists and over 125 staff members. New services include physical therapy, women’s health and orthopedics, among others.

The project has been underway for five years. Many organizations, including the Williamsburg and James City councils, the Riverside Medical Group, Riverside Health System and the Riverside Doctor’s Hospital came together to bring the office’s construction to fruition.

“This allows us to recalibrate our services in the Williamsburg community more optimally, to best serve our community and their patients and their needs,” said Thomas Kayrouz, president of Riverside Medical Group. “We couldn’t be more excited.”

The new office will elevate the services that the hospital could provide, vice chairman of Riverside Doctor’s Hospital Charlene Smith said.

“Physicians, nurses, technicians, and even our patients will appreciate the convenience of the closeness of the hospital and the medical office,” Smith said. “We feel that this change will improve communications, timing quickly-needed actions and a closeness of areas that are working together.”

Smith also hopes that the office building and its increased capacity will help recruit new team members to the company, she said.

Riverside Medical Group employs more than 9,000 people and has facilities in Newport News, Gloucester, Onancock, Yorktown and Hampton. The hospital in Williamsburg was built in 2013.

The construction process is estimated to take about two years and the office will open its doors in spring 2024.

