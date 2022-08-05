‘It’s an incredible feeling’: First responders reunite with Sun City man they rescued

JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO