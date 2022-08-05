‘It’s an incredible feeling’: First responders reunite with Sun City man they rescued

Read on www.wtoc.com
Related
wtoc.com
Search suspended for person missing in Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department has suspended the search for a missing person who reportedly went in the Savannah River on Sunday. A portion of River Street was closed Sunday evening as first responders began searching. Officials are working to determine how the person ended up in the Savannah River.
wtoc.com
Body recovered from water along Savannah’s riverfront
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man’s body was recovered from the water along Savannah’s riverfront around 3 p.m. Monday. Police are working to identify the man after he went missing in the Savannah River on Sunday evening. There is no official word on how the man ended up in the river.
wtoc.com
Effingham County Deputy Mike Kendricks wins Ridgeway Roofing contest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group thanks the men and women in blue by making sure they have a roof over their heads. For the last two years, Ridgeway Roofing company has had a contest for choosing a law enforcement officer who is in need of a new roof on their house.
WJCL
Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — On Friday, a Sun City man who collapsed in the woods was reunited with those who saved his life. Back in June, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office received a call saying a man, Wayne Teague, had gone into the woods behind his home to find his dog Beau but never returned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emergency crews respond to water rescue on Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – River Street is open after emergency crews responded to a water rescue on Sunday evening. Officials say they have ended their search for the night. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a person reportedly jumped into the Savannah River. Savannah Fire Marine 1 was part of the search as well as […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Police identify suspect in church burglary
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police say they have identified a man who burglarized a church in July. Police say 18-year old Kamari Javonn Johnson stole money from the Southside Assembly of God on July 26. They say he broke in by throwing an object through the window and ran...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police searching for 4 people who may have information on homicide
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police Violent Crimes detectives are asking for help in identifying four people who they believe to have information on a homicide. Police say they think they may be connected to a homicide at the Parker’s on Victory Drive last month. If you have any...
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
wtoc.com
“I’m committed’: Interim Chief Lenny Gunther plans to improve relationship with Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just over a week since the City of Savannah’s Police Department has been under new leadership. Former Chief Roy Minter stepped down to focus on his U.S. Marshal nomination at the end of July. “Expectations are high, as they should be. You...
WTGS
Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
wtoc.com
Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Sign up now for trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island
JACKSON — The Butts County Senior Center is looking for seven more area residents interested in taking part in a three-day trip to Savannah, Jekyll Island and Beaufort, S.C. The trip is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 20. The $360 per person, double occupancy fee includes motorcoach transportation, two nights lodging in the Savannah area, four meals (two breakfasts and two dinners), a guided trolley tour of Savannah followed by hop-on/hop-off privileges, a guided tour of Beaufort and a trip to Parris Island, an evening show at the famous Savannah Theatre and a guided tram tour of Jekyll Island.
live5news.com
Investigators remove ‘historic ordnance’ at Fort Sumter
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A well-known fort on the Charleston Harbor was closed Saturday as crews worked to safely remove a historic ordnance. The Emergency Service Divisions was called out to Fort Sumter to investigate the object. They discovered an intact Civil War-era cannonball at the fort. It was then...
wtoc.com
River Street blocked off due to ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A significant portion of River Street is blocked off due to an ongoing water rescue. Chatham Emergency Services Officials say they were dispatched to a water rescue before 7 p.m. Sunday. WTOC has a crew on the scene, and they say River Street is blocked from...
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
wtoc.com
River Street reopened after ongoing water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE- River Street has reopened after a closure caused by an ongoing water rescue Sunday evening. A person ended up in the Savannah River, and officials are working to determine how it happened. The search has been called off for the night but will resume Monday...
Gallery: Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Come see this photo gallery dedicated to the Dewey Dimsdale Celebration of Life.
Arrest made following auto-pedestrian crash on Hwy 78
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been arrested and another is in the hospital following an automotive vs pedestrian crash on Highway 78 Sunday morning. According to CCSO, deputies responded to a crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Place. CCSO reported that a Kia sedan was traveling westbound on Highway […]
Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
Comments / 0