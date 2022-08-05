ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Painter, De La Cruz Earn Minor League Players of the Month

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VdlSC_0h6ML9G400

These Philadelphia Phillies prospects earned minor league Player of the Month honors for July.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As the 2022 minor league season rolls on, the future is looking brighter and brighter for Philadelphia Phillies prospects, something the organization has craved for quite awhile.

Carlos De La Cruz, an outfielder currently assigned to Double-A, earned Hitter of the Month for July. He slashed .289/.368/.590 with seven home runs and 15 RBI across 23 games. The 22-year-old was signed by Philadelphia in 2017 as a undrafted free agent.

Andrew Painter, the Phillies' no. 1 ranked prospect, has been having a spectacular year. Now, the 19-year-old can add Pitcher of the Month to his resume. The 13th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft finished July with a 0.46 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts 19.2 innings of work with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.

Additionally, starter Ben Brown, who was recently acquired by the Chicago Cubs in the David Robertson trade, earned co-Pitcher of the Month with Painter. Brown had been having a breakout year following Tommy John surgery. The 22-year-old pitched to a 1.57 ERA with 35 strikeouts in four outings. Chicago certainly got a solid return in Brown.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  3. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  4. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  5. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  6. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  7. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  8. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Drawing Comparisons to Harper, Phillies Prospect Wilson is Heating Up

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Mets ball boy commits big blunder interrupting Max Scherzer

A New York Mets ball boy inadvertently invited the wrath of Max Scherzer on Saturday night. Scherzer pitched a dominant 7 innings, striking out 11 in his Mets’ 6-2 win over the Atlanta Braves in the second game of a doubleheader. Scherzer was getting set to face Travis d’Arnaud to start the fifth when he was interrupted.
QUEENS, NY
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night. It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good. The fight got a ton of reaction on social...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday

Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Mike Trout
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect

Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him

As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Rbi#The Chicago Cubs
The Spun

Phillies Release 2 Former All-Stars On Saturday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a pair of notable moves this Saturday, releasing outfielder Odubel Herrera and right-handed reliever Jeurys Familia. Herrera and Familia were designated for assignment earlier this week. Now that they've been released, they're free to sign with another team. In 62 games this season, Herrera was batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Makes Not-So-Subtle Jab at San Diego Padres

The Dodgers and Padres are must-see TV. You have the star power in Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Freddie Freeman, Manny Machado, and many more. You have the simple fact that they’re in the same division and are about 120 miles away from each other. And, of course, you have the fan rivalry with both sides going at it whether it’s exchanged in person or taking jabs at each other through social media.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
ETOnline.com

Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!. The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
dodgerblue.com

Manny Machado ‘Not At All’ Concerned After Padres Swept By Dodgers

The San Diego Padres were a popular pick to overtake the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West last season, yet ended up falling well out of the picture as the San Francisco Giants stormed to a division title behind a franchise-record 107 wins. The Padres again were projected...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
994
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy