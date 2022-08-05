ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New YMCA coming to Innovation Square

By Amorette Miller, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
A new YMCA wellness center will be opening at Innovation Square in center city Rochester .

The 11,000-square-foot YMCA, which is yet to be named, will be within the community commons, adjacent to what is now a student lounge, according to a news release. It will overlook the sunken recreation area outside of the former Xerox Tower — once a skating rink, now repurposed into a leisure and play space.

Being able to have a wellness facility at Innovation Square continues the YMCA's strong momentum in service to the city, said Vanessa Martell, executive director of community engagement and wellness for YMCA of Greater Rochester.

"We have been strategically following the recommendations from our task force as a framework to guide our work," said Martell.

This location keeps the YMCA in the city of Rochester.

It will not replace the Carlson Metro Center YMCA that closed in 2021, the YMCA told the Democrat and Chronicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ot7Zp_0h6ML6bt00

YMCA memberships will be open to tenants, the public

Tenants — college students who live at Innovation Square — will have access to cardio and strength equipment, an amenity to be included in their rental agreements. There will be no pool at this location. And tenants may upgrade their YMCA membership to access more benefits like group classes and e-Gym, said the YMCA of Greater Rochester in a statement.

More: Touring Innovation Square in downtown Rochester

More: Where to eat, work and play at the Innovation Square skyscraper in Rochester

Memberships to the Innovation Square Y will be available to the public for purchase in the near future, and access to all members will be forthcoming upon opening, said the YMCA.

“We are thrilled to have the YMCA of Greater Rochester join our campus at Innovation Square,” said Andrew Gallina, president of Gallina Development Corporation in a statement. “The YMCA has always been a staple in our community and we’re proud to have them continue that legacy here at Innovation Square.”

You can learn more about The YMCA at Innovation Square and task force recommendations, by visiting RochesterYMCA.org .

Amorette Miller is the Democrat & Chronicle's growth and development reporter. She can be found on Twitter at @amorettemiller and e-mailed at acmiller@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New YMCA coming to Innovation Square

