Myrna Salazar, a bright cultural force and co-founder of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, dies at 75

Myrna Salazar, the co-founder and executive director of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, on the stage at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen neighborhood on Sept. 25, 2017. Brian Cassella, Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

In the summer of 2020, when the performing arts in Chicago were all but shut down, the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance (CLATA) decided it would take advantage of the pop-up drive-through located in the parking lot of ChiTown Futbol in Pilsen. That September, in near impossible circumstances, CLATA and its executive director, Myrna Salazar, put together a remarkable outdoor event expressly designed to celebrate Latino theater, film, music and art in the locked-down city of Chicago. At “Destinos al Aire,” there was live music, several political speeches, food, theatrical performances from the likes of Aguijón Theater and Teatro Vista, along with dance, comedy and even film on a big screen.

Grinning throughout as she sat at her booth, Salazar said the purpose of the whole shebang was to be “fun” and “celebratory.”

“Our artists need money,” she told a reporter. “And it is just so important that we continue coming together.”

Salazar died at her Chicago home on Aug. 3 at the age of 75, the Alliance announced. She was remembered as a loving impresario wholly dedicated to the propagation of Latin culture in Chicago, to the artists who worked therein and to the Chicago audiences of all stripes to whom she wanted to bring works from all over the globe.

“Myrna relished in introducing some of the world’s most exciting artists to her beloved Chicago, and in amplifying the work of our city’s Latino artists and theater companies,” said Criss Henderson, the executive director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater and one of Salazar’s frequent partners.

Born in Puerto Rico in July 1947 and raised in Chicago, Salazar was an economic development specialist at the West Town Economic Development Corporation as well as a Jane Byrne appointee on the Chicago Board of Education. She also was a talent agent and founded the Chicago-based Salazar & Navas Talent Agency, representing performers, models and spokespeople. The nonprofit Chicago Latino Alliance, of which she was co-founder and executive director, is an organization designed to promote Chicago’s prominent Latino arts organizations: the National Museum of Mexican Art, the International Latino Cultural Center and the Puerto Rican Arts Alliance.

In a statement, Carlos Tortolero, president, CEO and founder of the National Museum of Mexican Art, said Salazar was “an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime, super arts activist.”

A signature program of CLATA is “Destinos,” the Chicago international Latino theater festival, the fifth edition of which is slated for September and an event of which Salazar was an indefatigable promoter and champion.

Several individual performing artists, such as Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel (who portrayed a character based on Salazar in the 2017 Teatro Vista production of “La Havana Madrid”) took to social media to praise Salazar as a pivotal mentor in their lives. “She taught me that it is okay to take up space,” Gonzalez-Cadel wrote. “That our stories and our bodies deserve center stage. She taught me to fight for the representation our community deserves.”

Survivors include Salazar’s children, Yvette Sharp and Iliana Romero; stepson Christopher Dovalina; her mother, Carmen Rosado Feliciano; and sister, Carmen Salazar. She is also survived by her first husband, Florentino Mitchell. Her second husband, Cesar Dovalina, former owner of the Spanish-language newspaper La Raza and La Margarita restaurant, is deceased. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Chris Jones is a Tribune critic.

cjones5@chicagotribune.com