Louisville, KY

From restaurants to top boss, here are some of the 'Best of the Best' in Louisville

By Caleb Stultz, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Every year The Courier Journal invites readers to pick the top Louisville businesses, in search of the best the city has to offer.

On Thursday night, hundreds of people attended a dinner at the downtown Galt House for the "2022 Best of the Best – Courier Journal's Official Community's Choice Awards." The event showcased the top businesses and venues in the city, with categories that included Beauty & Health, Shopping, Dining and Sports. An air of appreciation was felt among all the participants, whether they were nominated or won outright.

Scott Waldman, general manager of R&B Roofing and Remodeling, won "Best Boss in Louisville." And he got to cross the stage three times as Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen read off the name of his business twice and his for the "Best Boss" award.

“My goal is to win these awards again next year so we can be like the Patriots And win 3 Super Bowls in a row,” said Waldman, who was wearing on of his three Super Bowl Rings from playing for New England.

A full list of the awards will be posted online Sunday, and there will be a special section in the newspaper that day as well.

Some of the winners on the night included:

  • Best all-around restaurant: Texas Roadhouse
  • Best Coffee Shop: Heine Brothers' Coffee
  • Best Art Gallery: Speed Art Museum
  • Best Live Theatre: Actors Theatre of Louisville
  • Best Museum: Louisville Science Center
  • Best Public School: DuPont Manual High School
  • Best Derby Hat Store: Dee's
  • Best Photographer: Misty Enright Photography
  • Pet Grooming: Pawsitively Dogs
  • Best Pre-School: Heuser Hearing Language Academy

Amanda Shafer, the owner of Pawsitively Dogs, said she did not expect to win at all.

"It's a huge accomplishment," she said. "I've done this for about 15 years."

She said she has tried to go "above and beyond" to help those who cannot get their pets to the grooming service by driving out to pick up the dogs on her route.

Brett Bachmann, the CEO of the Heuser Hearing Institute, saw his organization win for both "Best Hearing Clinic" and "Best Pre-School." His school has been taking care of hearing-impaired children.

"It's amazing," he said. "It's nice to be recognized by the community of our peers and of our parents and our students and our patients."

He said his doctors and his teachers do "all the hard work" to prepare patients and children for success outside the institute.

"We all know in today's society that communication is key," he said. "And if you can't hear, you can't communicate."

Sam Wheeler, who won "Best Insurance Agent," said that helping people in his line of work "makes a big difference."

"I'm grateful for my office, my staff," he said. "Because they do a lot of the work."

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: From restaurants to top boss, here are some of the 'Best of the Best' in Louisville

