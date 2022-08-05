Sikes Lake is in bad shape.

Like other area lakes, drought has taken a toll. The 21-acre lake is a prominent part of the Midwestern State University landscape and its deterioration is visible to thousands of people who pass by on busy Midwestern Parkway.

"Sikes Lake and the adjacent trail are such beautiful settings for our campus and local communities. It’s difficult to watch the water level decline so quickly," MSU spokesperson Julie Gaynor said.

She said vegetation along the retaining walls will soon be trimmed back, but vegetation in the lake itself is being allowed to grow to reduce erosion.

The shallow lake, which is home to wildlife and a variety of university events, also suffered during a record five-year drought that began in 2010. Gaynor said heavy rains that ended that drought ironically created rapidly flowing floodwaters that worsened silting of the lake, especially the north end.

"Since that time we have been pursuing sources of funding for dredging," Gaynor said.

Finding funding has been difficult so far. In 2019, the cost to dredge silt from the north section of the lake was estimated at $1.8 million. Dredging the south portion was estimated to cost $4.3 million. University regents decided against any action at that time.

The MSU Wichitan reported in a 2018 story that if the lake, created in 1960, is not eventually dredged, it could collect so much salt if would be classified as a wetland, which by federal law would restrict the public from using it.

The lake attracts waterfowl and other wildlife but Gaynor said the university is unaware of any agencies moving wildlife as reservoirs, rivers, and lakes around the region and state are evaporating.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Drought takes toll on Sikes Lake