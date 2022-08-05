ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliot Ackerman
CBS News

Tension soars as China prolongs military drills around Taiwan

Beijing — China carried out fresh military drills around Taiwan Monday, Beijing said, defying calls to end its largest-ever exercises encircling the island in the wake of a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Beijing has raged at the trip by Pelosi — the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan in decades.
POLITICS
CBS News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that Mar-a-Lago, the Florida club that is his primary residence, is "currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents." Sources tell CBS News the search is connected to a Justice Department investigation of claims by the National Archives that it found 15 boxes of records including classified material at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Cia#Us Embassy#American#Penguin Press#Marines#Taliban#The Us Naval Academy#Navy#Air Force#The Marine Corps
CBS News

Russia reportedly moving weapons to prepare for new siege

British military intelligence says Russia is moving convoys of tanks and weapons from the east to prepare for battle. This happens as Ukraine is increasingly targeting bridges and Russian ammunition dumps in the region. Charlie D'Agata is in the southern port city of Odesa, which has been under Russian siege and is now finally able to ship much-needed grain worldwide.
MILITARY
CBS News

H.R. McMaster on China-Taiwan tensions, and the dynamics of working in the Trump administration

China says it will continue to conduct military drills near Taiwan following House Speak Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island. Former national security adviser H.R. McMaster joins CBS News to discuss the tension between the two governments and the U.S. role. He also shares insights about the dynamics of working in the Trump administration and responds to a new book excerpt calling him part of the "axis of adults."
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Ex-Philippine leader and democracy defender Ramos is buried

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Fidel Ramos was laid to rest in a state funeral Tuesday, hailed as an ex-general, who backed then helped oust a dictatorship and became a defender of democracy and can-do reformist in his poverty-wracked Asian country. Ramos died July 31 at age 94 from COVID-19 complications at the Makati Medical Center in the capital region, his family said. He also suffered from a heart condition and dementia and had been in and out of hospital in recent years, former aides said. An urn containing the ashes of the U.S.-trained general, who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars, was placed in a flag-draped coffin, which was carried by six pallbearers amid somber music. His cremated remains were placed in his grave after a funeral procession led by honor guards and his family, which was showered with flower petals from two helicopters. The ceremony, which was broadcast live nationwide by state-run and major TV networks, was attended by newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and was capped by a 21-gun salute.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

After Russia invaded Ukraine last February, the European Union moved to block RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin's top channels for spreading propaganda and misinformation about the war.Nearly six months later, the number of sites pushing that same content has exploded as Russia found ways to evade the ban. They've rebranded their work to disguise it. They've shifted some propaganda duties to diplomats. And they've cut and pasted much of the content on new websites — ones that until now had no obvious ties to Russia.NewsGuard, a New York-based firm that studies and tracks online misinformation, has now...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

Muslim communities fearful after 4 killings in Albuquerque

First was the killing of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months. Together the killings have sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities in New Mexico and beyond and fueled a race to find who was responsible. Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the slayings. The common elements were the victims’ race and religion, officials said. Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and the three other men died in ambush shootings. Police in New Mexico’s largest city are trying to determine if the deaths are linked.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS News

U.S. announces $1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced its largest single military package yet for Ukraine, pledging another $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other equipment. Meanwhile, there's growing concern about Europe's largest nuclear power plant as Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant. Charlie D'Agata reports.
MILITARY
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy