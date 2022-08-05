Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say

Read on www.mlive.com
Brian Hatfield
3d ago
Well instead of asking the public that's having a very hard time themselves. Why don't you ask the Witch for some of that colvid money she is spreading around Detroit to get re- elected. Common since .You get it .Such a pethic article. Makes me want to vomit.
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
Huron River ‘no contact’ advisory remains after low pollutant detections
MILFORD, MI — An advisory to avoid contact with the Huron River downstream of Wixom remains in place Monday as state officials evaluate the results of testing for toxic chemicals released by an automotive parts manufacturing plant. Testing found low detections of hexavalent chromium this weekend in Kent Lake...
Ann Arbor OKs $286K design contract for new Gallup Park bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI — The old wooden vehicle bridge that crosses over the Huron River in Gallup Park has seen better days, as those who walk, run, cycle and drive over it can attest. Ann Arbor officials are now putting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward finalizing a design...
Ann Arbor’s sale of Maple Road site sets stage for affordable housing
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is selling a piece of city-owned property to local nonprofit Avalon Housing, setting the stage for more affordable housing coming to Maple Road. City Council voted 10-0 last week to approve the $260,000 sale of the 1.15-acre site at 1146 S. Maple Road to Avalon, a major provider of affordable housing in Ann Arbor.
whmi.com
Michigan's Largest Veteran Event In Fowlerville This Weekend
Area veterans can enjoy a day of camaraderie and learn about a wide variety of veteran-specific resources during a big event this weekend. Vet Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 4pm at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. Vet Fest is a free event for all active duty, retired, or military veteran families.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water advisory issued for part of Brighton Township
A loss of water pressure has prompted a boil water advisory for a small portion of Brighton Township in Livingston County. The advisory applies to residents of Country Club Annex Subdivision who receive water from the Weber Street Watermain in The Charter Township of Brighton. There are 179 homes in this subdivision.
Demolition on Ann Arbor’s Main Street marks start of student housing project
ANN ARBOR, MI — Demolition work is underway on Ann Arbor’s Main Street, signaling the start of a new three-story student housing development. Two rental houses are being torn down at 907 and 913 S. Main St., where city officials last year approved plans for a 36-bed apartment building catering to University of Michigan students.
WILX-TV
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
jtv.tv
More Than 200 Motorcycles Escort Michigan Vietnam Wall
A member of the Michigan Vietnam Replica Wall escort motorcade thanks veterans for their service as the wall is delivered and set up at James J. Keeley Park. (August 7, 2022 4:13 PM) That rumble heard across northern Jackson County on Sunday morning was a personal escort. More than 200...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
ems1.com
2 Mich. firefighters suspended over delayed response to EMS call
FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Two Flat Rock firefighters remain suspended while an investigation continues into why it took so long for them to respond to an emergency medical call. The person who suffered the medical emergency later died, although the victim's death is unrelated to the city's investigation, which is focusing on their delayed response.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
whmi.com
Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Tuesday In City Of Brighton
The first phase of the City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow. For the first phase, underground utility work will be done during daytime hours and will require various intermittent traffic shifts of both the east/southbound and west/northbound lanes - which will reduce portions of Grand River to be one‐lane only in each direction.
Weed rush: How Saline is handling an influx of marijuana business proposals
SALINE, MI — Ever since giving the OK to recreational marijuana, the city of Saline has experienced a rush of interest from retailers. In fact, city offices have been “inundated” with applications, according to Council Member Jim Dell’Orco. Officials even decided to temporarily halt accepting new...
Tv20detroit.com
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
WKHM
Jackson Co. Health Department issues Public Health Advisory
Jackson, Mich. — From the Jackson County Health Department: “Due to a power outage and the recent heavy rains, partially treated wastewater was released into the Grand River from the City of Jackson wastewater treatment plant. It is advised that users of the river minimize body and skin contact with the Grand River until further notice.
Detroit News
Will Detroit send another marijuana overhaul to November ballot?
Detroit — During a special session this past week, Detroit's City Council unanimously voted to try put a proposed ballot initiative seeking to overturn and replace the city's newly revised adult-use licensing ordinance on the November ballot. The council sent to the Detroit Election Commission a citizens' initiative that...
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
