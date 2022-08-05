Apple Valley Art Walk to showcase comic book, horror, fantasy and more

A group of passionate artists will host the DV8 Art Walk this month as they work to promote the pop culture genre throughout the High Desert.

The DV8 committee, which includes artists Joe and Jenna Sparks, Justin White, and Cesar Flores, said the art walk on Aug. 19 will be the first of hopefully a monthly art event inside the historic Apple Valley Inn.

“We know that there are many artists in the desert and surrounding areas that don’t have a place to showcase their work,” Flores, 39, told the Daily Press. “We want to have this event for artists and have something for the community to do once a month.”

Some of the artwork at the event will deviate from the traditional, meaning you probably won’t find paintings and drawings of puppies, flowers, farmhouses and flowing rivers.

“I think you could generally classify the pieces at the art walk as pop culture artwork that comes from comic books, video games, horror and fantasy,” Flores said. "We think now is a great time to showcase this type of art."

Flores, an aspiring comic book artist who started taking art seriously in 2015, is one of the many artists who will showcase his work at the event.

Flores has done art sketch cards for Marvel, DC Comics, and Rick and Morty. He’s also partnered with fellow artist and friend Nick Hernandez who share a booth at the Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry, selling their work three times a week.

A regular visitor to comic conventions, Flores mainly works with inks, watercolors, and markers. He also plays with digital work.

Flores’ passion lies in working with comic art and most recently, has dived into anime and manga artwork.

Jenna Sparks

Sparks is a graphite-and-ink-focused artist who began participating in local group shows at the Cocoon Art Gallery in Apple Valley.

Her work can also be seen displayed on her mother’s refrigerator as well as at The Hive Gallery in Los Angeles.

At the gallery, Sparks found the courage and momentum to continue pursuing art. While she focuses on pop-culture-themed work primarily, she also delves into the exploration of the macabre.

Sparks continues to work and seeks to thrive within the arts community, often traveling to conventions and continuing her journey as an artist.

She recently received 4th place in the Oregon-based Laika Studios' National Craft Month Fan Art Contest.

Founded in 2005, LAIKA’s five films were all nominated for Oscars and PGA Awards for Outstanding Animated Film.

Justin White

Based in Apple Valley, White is an illustrator and graphic designer who started the freelance design company Necrosapien Press in 2005.

Three years later at a convention, White became friends with the owner of Forbidden Panel, who is also an independent comic publisher. After a long relationship with that company, he became the art director.

White was the artist on several issues of the company's flagship title, ZKS: Zombie Kill Squad and wrote, penciled, and inked "The Mask of Devouring" for the company's horror anthology Forbidden Tales.

White enjoys freelance work as well as organizing and participating in artistic events and various conventions.

Joe Sparks (Mace Morb)

Joe Sparks is a musician and artist of a wide array of mediums. Having always been a creative person, he came into his own when he expanded his endeavors to sculpture, metal, and woodwork.

Sparks is most impassioned by auditory art these days, having directed, edited, and produced multiple audio experiences as well as writing and composing music.

Eric Rivera

Rivera is a freelance illustrator and published comic book artist. His work is a bit on the retro side and explores old-school horror/fantasy themes.

Rivera enjoys working in all mediums and has been incorporating abstract and watercolor into his tattoo work.

The art walk is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Apple Valley Inn at 20601 Hwy. 18. Future art walks are scheduled on the third Friday of each month.

