Mount Sidney, VA

Police identify man killed in Mount Sidney crash

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
MOUNT SIDNEY — Virginia State Police have identified a man killed Thursday night in an Augusta County crash, according to a press release.

Three children were also seriously injured, police said.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Limestone Road in Mount Sidney, a half-mile north of Quicks Mill Road.

Police said a 2006 Honda Civic was headed north on Limestone Road when it went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree.

The driver, Wallace L. Blackwell, 36, of Mount Sidney, died at the scene.

Two boys, ages 8 and 12, along with an 11-year-old girl, were seriously injured, police said. The three children were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment.

Police said all four victims were wearing a seat belt.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader.

