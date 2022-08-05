ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

Big water slide, music at Thrill on the Hill in Buchanan

By South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
BUCHANAN – The city is hosting “Thrill on the Hill” this weekend where you can bring your own inflatable tube to slosh down a watery 500-foot slope on Front Street. The city set down more than 500 tons of sand, 20 truckloads of concrete blocks and 5,000 square feet of plastic liner to create the water slide.

Food, drinks, live music and other entertainment will fill the weekend from noon 10 p.m. Aug. 5, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 6. Daily passes for the water slide cost $5 per person.

A concert at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 5, for $10, will feature local rock band P.S. Dump Your Boyfriend. At 11 p.m. Aug. 5, there will be an adult-only slide down the hill.

South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

