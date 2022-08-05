ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

August 2

  • forgery-3 rd degree; Loanmaster; forged check

August 4

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4 th St. S.W.
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment; 4 th St. S.W.
  • theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206

Arrests

August 4

Ballard, Austin T; 25

  • FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-expired tag
  • FTA-driving without a license
  • FTA-DUI
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • FTA-driving while revoked

Dover, Joshua A; 40

  • FTA-driving while revoked

Graves, Kevin D; 36

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Griffin, Jonathan B; 38

  • FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree
  • FTA-violation of protection order

Shikle, William C; 35

  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith, Kenneth W; 46

  • ignition interlock

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

