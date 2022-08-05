Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
August 2
- forgery-3 rd degree; Loanmaster; forged check
August 4
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4 th St. S.W.
- domestic violence-3 rd degree-harassment; 4 th St. S.W.
- theft of property-4 th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206
Arrests
August 4
Ballard, Austin T; 25
- FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-expired tag
- FTA-driving without a license
- FTA-DUI
- FTA-insurance violation
- FTA-driving while revoked
Dover, Joshua A; 40
- FTA-driving while revoked
Graves, Kevin D; 36
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Griffin, Jonathan B; 38
- FTA-domestic violence-3 rd degree
- FTA-violation of protection order
Shikle, William C; 35
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Smith, Kenneth W; 46
- ignition interlock
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
