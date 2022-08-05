Republicans pick Milwaukee to host 2024 national convention

Read on spectrumnews1.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
World’s tallest mass timber building is in Wisconsin, now officially open
MILWAUKEE — When you hunt for an apartment, the construction materials used to build it are rarely a deciding factor for where to live. However, at Ascent MKE in Milwaukee, what was used to build it has become its biggest claim to fame. The 25-story apartment building was constructed...
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that Stephen Marlow, 39, was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
Why some teachers retired while others stayed
OHIO — The number of teachers retiring appears to be declining, according to the American Federation of Teachers. Yet, those numbers don't give a full picture of what's happening when it comes to the many who are retiring and resigning. Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, talked...
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”. In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.
600+ backpacks handed out as part of 508 Forever Young's annual giveaway
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's something students around Central and Western Massachusetts may not want to hear, but school will be back in session very soon. Ahead of the first day of class, a local nonprofit is looking to ensure all kids have the right tools to start the year. 508...
MCTS to roll out new fare collection system starting in mid-2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will roll out the full extent of its new fare collection system, WisGo, starting in mid-2023. On Monday, MCTS announced three phases for the transition to the new system. “We can’t wait to roll out a modern fare collection system for...
Nurse in deadly LA crash facing 6 murder charges
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A nurse from Houston accused of running a red light and speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery chain- reaction crash that killed six people, including a pregnant mother, her infant son and unborn baby, was charged Monday with six counts of murder.
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
