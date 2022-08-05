ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey’s Chocolate World attraction closing next month

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved film and a Chocolate World staple is closing on Labor Day to make room for a new experience for the attraction’s 50th anniversary.

According to a release, the 4D Chocolate Movie will be closing on Labor Day to make room for a bigger experience in 2023. There is no word on whether this will be a new movie, or something entirely different.

Opening almost a decade ago, the beloved 4D Chocolate Movie has entertained guests with over 100 story variations, so guests never see the same show twice.

The release stated that more information about what will be happening for Chocolate World’s 50th anniversary is coming soon.

More information about Chocolate World can be found here .

IN THIS ARTICLE
