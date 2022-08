AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right around the corner.