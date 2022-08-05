Niagara Falls businessman pleads guilty to tax charge, will forfeit $1M

Read on www.wgrz.com
Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.
Green Organization pays $2 million for large Amherst tract, with apartments planned
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Green Organization has taken another step toward developing the largest project in its growing Northtowns portfolio. According to Aug. 5 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Greens Luxury Apartments LLC – a Green Organization affiliate – paid $2 million for a 22-acre vacant parcel its needs for its proposed 162-unit, $40 million luxury apartment complex at 3275 and 3325 Millersport Highway in Amherst. Both parcels were owned by businessman Frank Levin’s Levin Inc.
wnypapers.com
Attorney General James, State Police Superintendent Bruen announce conviction & sentencing of phony attorney
Andrew Schnorr, who defrauded individuals in Buffalo by posing as attorney, was sentenced to 5 years’ probation and ordered to pay thousands in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen on Friday announced the conviction and sentencing of Andrew Schnorr, 39, for practicing law without a license and defrauding New Yorkers in Buffalo. Despite never graduating from a law school nor passing a state bar exam, Schnorr posed as a licensed attorney and represented clients at legal proceedings. Schnorr, who previously pled guilty to unauthorized practice of law (a Class E felony), was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay more than $7,800 in restitution.
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
NY State Ag & Markets provides an update on Spotted Lantern Fly
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets provided an update on Monday regarding the invasive Spotted Lantern Fly. It has been the subject of previous reporting by 2 On Your Side due to its potential impact on some key crops here in Western New York.
nyspnews.com
Driver arrested for Aggravated DWI in Niagara Falls
On August 6, 2022, Troopers stopped Burnett on I-190 just North of the City of Niagara Falls for traffic infractions. While interviewing, Burnett exhibited indicators consistent with intoxication. Burnett was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Burnett recorded a .20% BAC. Burnett...
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
Tonawanda Starbucks workers walk out in protest a shift supervisor's firing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starbucks workers in Tonawanda walked out in protest for a second straight day after a shift supervisor was fired. A video of the walkout had more than 1.5 million views on social media as of Saturday night. Sam Amato worked with the company for 13 years....
'Exhausting and it's infuriating': Months after the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting, the Black residents there are grappling with the trauma of the reopening and recent threats
"There's no way to emotionally prepare yourself for someone coming into a Black community in your city and just massacring it," Hanesworth said.
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers across the U.S. are continuing to see some relief at the pump as gas prices fall across the country. According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 15 cents from last week to $4.06. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.19.
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
Kaleida Health union workers deliver 10-day notice of informational picket
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Kaleida healthcare workers represented by CWA and 1199SEIU delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration of an informational picket. At the end of July, the union workers did not extend their contracts. The unions say competitive wages and staffing levels are key...
Batavia hemp processor uses $1M investment for head start on cannabis license
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Starting a business in an industry that doesn’t have a sales market yet feels a lot like putting the cart before the horse. So does investing in a 40,000-square-foot cannabis manufacturing facility before securing a processing license from the state. That’s still the plan for...
Hamburg man sentenced on animal cruelty charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. — A man from the Town of Hamburg was sentenced on a misdemeanor charge for harming a puppy. Kyle Ribarich, 28, was sentenced to three years probation. Ribarich pleaded guilty to one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals (class “a” misdemeanor under New York Agriculture and Markets Law), the highest sustainable charge back in May.
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
BPD investigating shooting on Niagara Street
Buffalo police were called to the 900 block of Niagara Street around 5:50 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Texas woman delivered groceries to 80 families in Buffalo after Tops shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been almost three months since the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. People from all across the country have been finding ways to give back to the community, including a woman from Texas who went online to connect with those impacted. La...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
New barbershop opens on Bryant Street in Elmwood Village
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new barbershop opened in the Elmwood Village. Folks who stopped by ToneCutz716 on Bryant Street got some free food and entertainment, and they had a chance to get a complimentary haircut. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown helped cut the ribbon and got a fresh trim. The...
