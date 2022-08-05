MTV VMAs 2022 Performers To Include J Balvin, Duo Marshmello and Khalid and More

Read on hypebeast.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
hypebeast.com
Nicki Minaj To Be Awarded With Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs
Nicki Minaj will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on August 28. The 17-time nominee will also be performing live at the VMAs. She last took...
hypebeast.com
The Game Shares 30-Song Tracklist for 10th Album ‘Drillmatic’
The Game has shared a lengthy tracklist for his forthcoming tenth studio album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. After a series of delays in putting the project together, the LP is slated to drop this Friday, August 12. The Compton rapper originally planned to release Drillmatic at the beginning of this...
hypebeast.com
Lil Wayne Reveals 'Tha Carter VI' Is On the Way
Lil Wayne‘s highly-anticipated album Tha Carter VI is finally on the way. The rapper announced the news during the last day of Drake‘s October World Weekend festival, where he appeared for a Young Money reunion alongside The Boy and Nicki Minaj. “I’m working on Tha Carter VI,” he told the crowd, “coming soon.”
hypebeast.com
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
ICE STUDIOS Partners With ASICS for GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration
Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.
'A force of nature': Friends, co-stars and fans pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Hollywood icons joined fans worldwide to mourn the loss of Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer and "Grease" star, who died Monday at her ranch in Southern California at age 73.
hypebeast.com
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Reveals Global Tour Dates in Support of Sophomore LP ‘BORN PINK’
Following the announcement of their tour earlier this month, BLACKPINK has shared the dates for their upcoming worldwide tour. The global run will see the K-pop girl group perform their forthcoming sophomore album BORN PINK, slated for release this September. The tour will kick off on October 15 in Seoul,...
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
hypebeast.com
King Krule Featured in Yardsale's Summer Part 2 Drop
Perhaps more than any decade in recent memory, the 1990s continues to influence a range of creative industries – from music to fashion. Coming off the heels of a hip-hop inspired Spring/Summer 2022 capsule, Yardsale returns to the ’90s with its latest Summer offerings. The South London skate...
hypebeast.com
Sole Mates: Hebru Brantley and His adidas Forum Collaborations
When scoping out cities across the globe that are known for spawning creative communities, one cannot skip out on mentioning Chicago. It’s recognized as a breeding ground for forward thinkers and innovators in pop culture, one of which is esteemed artist Hebru Brantley. Brantley’s collectible works span across various...
hypebeast.com
Mike Tyson Accuses Hulu of Stealing His Life Story for 'MIKE' Biopic Series
Mike Tyson took to Instagram to slam Hulu for its upcoming biopic series MIKE, accusing the streamer of stealing his life story and comparing its executives to masters selling slaves in auction blocks. Sharing two posts on Instagram, the boxer first claimed that Hulu “tried to desperately pay” Dana White,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Drake Receives First Emmy Nomination as 'Euphoria' Executive Producer
Drake has officially received his first every Primetime Emmy Awards nomination. The Boy earned his Emmy nom as an executive producer of HBO‘s Euphoria, receiving the nod alongside fellow executive producers Adele “Future” Nur and Zendaya, the latter of whom is also nominated for lead actress in a drama and for two original songs.
hypebeast.com
Cîroc Brings the Ultimate Summer Vibes with New Spritz Flavors and Playlist
The last moments of summer are on the horizon, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to come to an end just yet. To keep the good energy flowing, we have curated a 35-track playlist that ranges from relaxed vibes fit for lounging by the pool to full-on party mode as we celebrate the past couple of sun-soaked months.
hypebeast.com
BLACKPINK Shares Release Date for New Single "Pink Venom"
Shortly after announcing their upcoming album Born Pink, BLACKPINK revealed the release date for their newest single, “Pink Venom.”. The upcoming song is set to drop on August 19 at 12 a.m. EST/1 p.m. KST, with pre-saves available now. “Pink Venom” is expected to be part of Born Pink, which will mark Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa’s first studio album since 2020’s THE ALBUM, which made history when it debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 to become the highest-charting female Korean album and the highest-charting album by a female group since 2008.
hypebeast.com
Idris Elba Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of 'Beast' in Newly Released Featurette
Idris Elba and Universal Pictures are bringing one more summer thriller to close off the season later this month. The British actor stars in the new survival thriller, Beast directed by Baltasar Kormákur as Dr. Nate Samuels, a father who takes his two daughters on a journey to South Africa. The family later finds themselves being hunted by a rogue lion in the wild, a turn of events that forces the newly widowed Dr. Samuels to fight for his and his daughters’ lives. While this trip was meant to heal his strained relationship with his daughters, it has turned into one that tests his bonds with his girls in a fight for survival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny And adidas are Set to Fly Out Lucky Fans to Puerto Rico
‘ music roster is stuffed with iconic artists of various genres, one of which is the global icon Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican legend has linked up with the Three Stripes for an array of sneaker collaborations atop the Forum, CL Response and the Powerphase, and now he’s schemed up a new activation that celebrates his creative journey. A select number of fans will receive the opportunity to hop on a flight to spend a night in Puerto Rico and then fly to New York to attend his concert at Yankee Stadium. The trip is representative of PR’s everlasting summers and the innate creativity has gotten Benito to where he is today.
Comments / 0