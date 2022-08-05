Rapid City man draws 12-year prison term for child porn

Read on www.kotatv.com
Related
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
kotatv.com
Rapid City pools are set to shut down for the season
The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department announced the closing date for each of the city pools as many of the lifeguards prepare to return to school. The Horace Mann and Parkview pools and the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor facility will close Aug. 20. The Roosevelt outdoor pool will reopen on Sept. 6 and the outdoor 50-meter pool will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The last day for the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is scheduled for Sept. 3.
kotatv.com
Legends Ride returns to Deadwood to support Black Hills charities
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - ”The motorcyclists here, they’re the most giving people on the planet,” stated president of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Rod “Woody” Woodruff on the annual Legends ride. For 15 years, the Legends Ride has brought celebrities and bikers together with the goal...
kotatv.com
Ministry wants Sturgis bikers to have clean rides
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Free is not often a word you hear at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but that is not the case with the Free Bike Wash Ministry that offers, yes you guessed it, free motorcycle washes. The ministry has been coming to the rally for the past 26...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kotatv.com
BHSU Scholarship Gala raises record amount for academic scholarships
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Over $155,000 was raised for academic scholarships at Black Hills State University during the Scholarship Gala. This event was hosted by University Advancement with 177 people attending. According to BHSU, it is the second-highest amount raised in the annual event’s history. “It truly was...
kotatv.com
Sturgis V-Twin Visionary motorcycle show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sturgis rally is giving people the opportunity to show off their bike hobby through a show that anyone can join. Motorcycle culture is alive and well and evolving. Shows like the one that V-Twin visionary is hosting are more popular now in the middle of the US than they used to be.
kotatv.com
Despite Covid 19 and fear of Money Pox, Sturgis Rally is thriving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Thousands of attendees are riding into Sturgis for the rally this weekend, most are steering clear of masks despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of contracting Monkeypox with close contact. According to the Center for Disease Control, the global count of monkeypox outbreaks sits at...
kotatv.com
How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kotatv.com
‘Krush’ makes it to the Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Walking along Main Street during the Sturgis Rally you’ll normally see motorcycles, food, drinks, and so much more, but two women discovered something unusual last Monday. Angie Olson, co-owner of Paws on Main, was walking into work when she discovered an injured turtle. The turtle,...
kotatv.com
Stunt performers take center stage in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As the Sturgis rally revs up, so does Harley-Davidson in downtown Sturgis. The Brawl consists of stunt performers putting on a show for people to watch while walking through the rally. This group consists of Harley-Davidson stunt riders that perform at special events and rallies coast-to-coast. The owner of one of the groups that participated in the event says it’s an experience that people should check out, especially with all the preparation work that ensures nobody gets hurt.
kotatv.com
Rain looks to stick around through this evening
Thousands of bikers converge on Sturgis for the annual party. How Monument Health is using a new podcast to reach larger audiences. Monument Health is using a new weekly podcast as a way to educate people about health topics.
kotatv.com
Hot for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear skies are expected overnight and it will remain mild with lows in the 60s for many. A few spots could drop into the 50s. Tuesday will be hot again with highs in the 90s and we will stay in the 90s for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine is expected. It will be a bit breezy Thursday, with a chance of storms Friday afternoon and evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kotatv.com
Beer vs seltzers, drink preferences change for rallygoers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eighties hairbands, black leather, and bars. These are three things you surely can’t miss in Sturgis, but as bikers age, major companies like Anheuser-Busch must adjust for a younger demographic attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Budweiser has been known as the “King of Beers”...
kotatv.com
With wildfires comes unhealthy smoke
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With hotter temperatures,’ wildfires become easier to ignite. And with wildfires comes thick smoke that can have an affect on the overall health of the community. The composition that wildfire smoke commonly consists of is carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. A public information official for the Bureau of Land Management says there are precautions people should take to make sure that they stay safe.
Comments / 0