ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robbinsdale, MN

Baseball in Benin Wood Bat Tournament is Underway

By Jay Wilcox
ccxmedia.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on ccxmedia.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therinklive.com

Minnetonka's Lauren Goldsworthy commits to Minnesota State Mankato

MINNETONKA, Minn. — The first week of August brought a lot of excitement for the city of Minnetonka. One current boys high school player ( Alex Lunski ), and three others who have ties to the city ( Beckett Hendrickson, John Whipple , and Drew Stewart) announced their commitments to play at the Division I level.
MINNETONKA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Boxer Set for National Golden Gloves Tournament

Brooklyn Center boxer Jerred Bradford recently achieved a big goal by qualifying for the national Golden Gloves tournament. Bradford won the 165-pound title at the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves to qualify for nationals. His love for boxing started in middle school at Northview Middle School. A counselor there learned of...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Native Morgan Turner Signs Pro Soccer Contract

After a strong season with the new Minnesota Aurora FC soccer team, Maple Grove native Morgan Turner has signed a pro contract. The Wayzata High School graduate signed to play in Portugal for SCU Torreense. Their season begins in late August. Turner led Aurora in scoring with eight goals as...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Little League’s season comes to an end with loss to Minnesota

WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN. Coon Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the bar high for Sioux Falls. But things turned around in the third inning, when Sioux Falls scored four runs of their own to level the score. An RBI from Chase Groshong would give Minnesota the lead back, and they’d keep it to the end of the game.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoreview, MN
City
Golden Valley, MN
City
Hopkins, MN
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Blaine, MN
City
Hamel, MN
City
Plymouth, MN
City
New Hope, MN
City
Robbinsdale, MN
City
Coon Rapids, MN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Suni Lee, Auburn star and Olympic gold medalist, flips while throwing out first pitch for Minnesota Twins

Suni Lee was one of the breakout stars of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, winning the gold medal in the all-around gymnastics competition. She also earned a silver in the team competition and a bronze in the uneven bars. This past season, the now-Auburn star earned a gold medal at the NCAA Championships in the balance beam and a silver in the all-around.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove’s Kingdom Coffee Develops Suburban Niche

Kingdom Coffee Brings Neighborhood Feel to Maple Grove’s Main Street. On Main Street in Maple Grove, the newest suburban coffee shop is working to bring back that friendly neighborhood vibe. Kingdom Coffee opened in June taking the spot of a former Dunn Brothers Coffee in just a couple weeks’ time.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Hmong Language Camp in Brooklyn Park Strives to Preserve Culture

A Brooklyn Park summer day camp is focused on preserving the Hmong language and culture. iStrive Hmong Summer Camp began 19 years ago at Concordia University but has since moved to North Hennepin Community College in Brooklyn Park to serve the growing Hmong population. Students ranging in age from four...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Bat#Benin#Little League Baseball#West African#Northwest#Robbinsdale Crystal
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Lightning Burns Down Million Dollar Home in Minnesota

Lightning from thunderstorms that moved through Minnesota earlier this week struck and burned down a home worth over a million dollars. When it comes to severe weather here in Minnesota, Mother Nature doesn't kid around. Just about every season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes has seen its share of storms, including that weird storm that spawned tornadoes for the first time EVER in December last year.
ccxmedia.org

Carjacking and Chase End in Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale police are looking for the driver of a carjacked vehicle who led them on a short chase. Robbinsdale officers noticed a vehicle without taillights driving on County Road 81 around 1 a.m. Friday. Police discovered the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis. Following a short...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ccxmedia.org

Sign Up for Fun Recreation in New Hope

New Hope’s In Motion brochure is packed with recreation activities, and registration is now open! Choose from a wide assortment of classes for everyone. Youth sports include soccer, flag football, gymnastics, dance, and more. There are enrichment opportunities in science, art, babysitting, and music lessons. Adults can enjoy pickleball, a wine and paint party, golf leagues, and day trips with Community Tripsters. And don’t miss out on special events like Trick or Trot. All the fun can be found in the In Motion brochure at http://www.newhopemn.gov.
NEW HOPE, MN
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Bring your appetite to the Corn Feed

Gregg Fletcher knows a thing or two about what it takes to plan the Eden Prairie Lions Club Corn Feed. He’s been doing it for nearly 20 years. A typical Corn Feed means steaming 4,000 ears of sweet corn for a hungry crowd of about 750 people. “It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

Exploring The Historic Pottery Place In Red Wing, Minnesota

Duluth Urbex is at it again, this time exploring a historic building in Red Wing, Minnesota. They checked out the Pottery Place. The Potter Place describes the place as a an experience you won't forget. They have unique gifts and souvenirs from shops like Stockholm Pie, Mystic Guitars, Pottery Place Antiques and more. If you're looking for some food, you can get some grub at places like the Pie Place Café, Godfather's Pizza, and the General Store. There are also apartments for rent and retail space available as well.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Multiple rounds of rain this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- A few rounds of rain will move through Minnesota over the weekend.The metro will get an early morning soak, though the storms won't be severe. The cause of the multiple rounds of rain is a slow-moving front, but on the back end of the rain, temperatures will be much cooler.There will be some dry times on Saturday, and temps will reach 82 degrees. Northern Minnesota will see the mid-70s.Southern Minnesota is under a marginal risk for severe weather; the biggest concern is how much rain some area will get, especially in the evening and overnight hours.But the rain that's coming through will help the drought. The National Weather Service says portions of the Twin Cities area continue to enter into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions. Showers linger throughout the day on Sunday, but it'll be much cooler. Next week it'll be sunny and less humid, with highs in the 80s and no rain in sight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy