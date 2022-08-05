ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Biggest takeaways from Day 8 of Titans training camp

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5gvG_0h6MFgSm00

The Tennessee Titans took the practice field for their eighth session of training camp on Friday. Players will have the day off on Saturday before returning to the field on Sunday.

The Titans had a slew of players sit out practice, including cornerback Elijah Molden, who has now missed several in a row. Tennessee also saw a pair of players suffer injuries mid-practice.

On the bright side, two Titans veterans returned to the practice field on Friday, including outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who missed two practices in a row.

After a quiet training camp thus far, 2022 third-round pick and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere flashed on Friday as he continues to vie for the right tackle spot against Dillon Radunz, who is the favorite.

However, it wasn’t all good for the offensive line, as the group struggled against the defensive front during the 11-on-11 period.

Let’s take a look at those takeaways and more.

Bud Dupree, Ben Jones return

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xi805_0h6MFgSm00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Absences

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdiB0_0h6MFgSm00
AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

ESPN’s Turron Davenport: “No Elijah Molden, Amani Hooker, Kevin Byard, Denico Autry, Robert Woods, Cody Hollister and Roger McCreary. Most of them rode stationary bikes.”

Davenport: “Monty Rice did side work [with] trainers.”

Injuries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOiG2_0h6MFgSm00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Punt returners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ql8l2_0h6MFgSm00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

A good series for Malik Willis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ze3Yv_0h6MFgSm00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Racey McMath emerging as a deep threat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36t852_0h6MFgSm00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Offensive line struggled in 11-on-11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtTU3_0h6MFgSm00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Caleb Farley struggling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wakov_0h6MFgSm00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nicholas Petit-Frere flashed

Another good day for Kyle Philips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hHvub_0h6MFgSm00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Kick returners

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5DhH_0h6MFgSm00
George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Next practice: Sunday, Aug. 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q5766_0h6MFgSm00
Syndication: The Tennessean

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Malone
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Brandon Lewis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Skyy Moore: Running back?

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore is turning heads at training camp. Earlier, quarterback Patrick Mahomes talked about how the rookie was earning the trust of not only the coaching staff, but Mahomes himself. But might he be in line for an even bigger role in the Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Espn#Mont
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Preseason Power Rankings: Where the juggernauts (the mighty Bills!) and afterthoughts (look away, Bears) stand

Ah, can you feel that happy energy in the air? Do you hear that glorious sound of pads hitting and freshly-cut grass being torn up by sharp cleats?. Yes, with training camps in full swing and the 2022 NFL preseason right around the corner, meaningful football is almost back. We made it, you made it, and we should all be proud of ourselves for staying (somewhat) patient. What a time to be alive.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 observations from Day 12 of Buffalo Bills training camp

The Buffalo Bills have continue their 2022 training camp journey. Here were three big observations and takeaways that surfaced from reports during Day 12 of camp:. Right tackle Spencer Brown finally took a big step forward at training camp. He revealed earlier in camp that he had offseason back surgery. That issue has kept him limited at practices and workouts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contentious Mac Jones take has NFL world buzzing

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks more uncertain now than he did last year at this point in training camp, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi. A hot-topic Twitter conversation pointed to something being amiss with the second-year signal-caller, who is stepping into a new offensive situation after the departure of former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Network gives update on Odell Beckham's status

As the NFL season grows closer, former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr is still without a home. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently had an update on Beckham’s status. Rapoport pointed out how Beckham is still recovering from an ACL and could be exercising patience. Beckham might not be able to play early in the year anyway, so why not take more time to recover?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy