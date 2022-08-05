ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIKIt_0h6MFehK00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation held the 31st Annual Bighorn sheep lottery tag drawing on July 29, and Paul Donaldson out of Montana is the lucky recipient of a bighorn lottery tag valid in any open controlled bighorn hunt unit in Idaho.

Two alternates were also drawn in case Donaldson is unable to take the hunt. The main drawing was held in Boise with simultaneous livestream events in Idaho Falls and Lewiston.

The tag was drawn by Frances Cassirer PhD, Sr Wildlife Research Biologist for Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Cassirer’s experience, knowledge, and leadership of bighorn sheep issues has made her a leader in bighorn sheep field research and management not only in the States of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington but across the west. In collaboration with University of Washington Vet school and Dr. Tom Besser, Cassirer has led the research development and utilization of the highly promising Capture-test-remove method of controlling Movi, a bacteria causing pneumonia. This management tool is responsible for the Hells Canyon bighorn herd currently being Movi free. The technique is being implemented across the west and in Canada.

The lottery for this bighorn sheep tag has raised over 2.1 million dollars for wild sheep in Idaho over the past 31 years. This year the 6th consecutive year the lottery has raised a record amount, with $335,008 raised this year and more than $312,000 going back to Fish and Game for bighorn sheep conservation. This amount was over $120,000 more than the previous record of $212,000 raised in 2020. Donaldson was one of over 2,800 entries from across all 50 states, Canada and Mexico who bought anywhere from one to several hundred chances, supporting the efforts of the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and IDFG to “keep bighorn sheep on the mountain.”

This year the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation presented a second check to IDFG for $15,000 to sponsor a helicopter survey this fall for the Bruneau/Jarbidge area. IDFG Director Ed Schriever and Wildlife Bureau Chief Jon Rachael were at the Boise event with Director Schriever delivering a complimentary speech and significantly referring to the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation as "colleagues.” Director Schriever briefly discussed the new IDFG bighorn sheep Action Plan as clear direction for field work for IDFG and the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation. Director Schriever ended with an emphasis to the fact that together we are getting a lot accomplished and the strong partnership with the Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation and, its commitment to conservation.

Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation is a non-profit organization formed to enhance wild sheep populations in Idaho, and with partners in adjacent states, for public enjoyment, education, and fair chase hunting; to promote professional wildlife management; and protect sportsmen's rights. The Idaho Wild Sheep was founded in 1982 by two dozen concerned sportsmen who wanted to put more bighorns on Idaho’s mountains.  From that core group, many of which are still very active, the organization has grown to a thriving group with over 750 committed members.

The post 31st Annual Idaho Bighorn Sheep lottery tag drawn appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. The post Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history

MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Bighorn Hunt#Idaho Department Of Fish#Capture
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
UPI News

Idaho man reels in state record 42.5-inch catfish

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Idaho said an angler broke a state record when he reeled in a massive catfish measuring 42.5 inches long. The Idaho Department of Fish & Game said Paul Newman was fishing with Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures on the Snake River's CJ Strike Reservoir when he hooked the group's only fish of the day: a gigantic catfish.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
idahobusinessreview.com

STCU passes quarter-million-member milestone while expanding into Idaho

The Spokane Teachers Credit Union (STCU) has a lot to celebrate, including passing the quarter-million-member milestone, a $5 billion in assets milestone and the acquisition of four branches, including one in Hayden. New STCU branches through acquisition In February 2022, Spokane-based STCU and Walla Walla-based Banner Bank agreed to the acquisition of four branches: three in Stevens ...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Small-town Puget Sound has a North Idaho feel

Some folks around these parts don’t like being compared to the people over on the westside of Washington. Something about deep blue vs. deep red, and, look, I don’t want to get into a primary color debate here, but it seems to me that poor yellow gets ignored entirely.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Two longtime Idaho leaders left mark on state

BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Why you didn’t see the Junior Posse at the War Bonnet rodeo this year

IDAHO FALLS – Those who attended the War Bonnet Rodeo in Idaho Falls may have noticed something was missing from this year’s event. The Bonneville County Junior Posse has been an integral part of the rodeo’s kickoff event and performance line-up since 2017, but earlier this year the city of Idaho Falls opted to discontinue the program.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week

Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy