Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school

OHIO — Many teachers who are passionate about their profession aren’t sticking around for another school year. Karen Shires is one of those teachers who retired after teaching kids with special needs for 36 years in 2021. Shires loved teaching, but “in my last year of teaching, it was COVID time, and it was hard. I was doing so much with technology because I was teaching in person on the smart board. Kids were logging in daily to watch me teach because they were staying at home. I could do it all. It just took time, and it was a little harder for me to learn everything and it just got to be exhausting,” she explained.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO