ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Kathy Greene Named VP of Talent and Organizational Development at Devereux

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant

MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Chester County, PA
Business
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Chester County, PA
City
Wyomissing, PA
City
Grantville, PA
MyChesCo

Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements

MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Management#Performance Management#Music Education#Devereux Senior#Penn National Gaming
MyChesCo

Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform

EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business

WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
phillyvoice.com

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM

Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Shop the Living for Giving Event: Give Back While You Shop this Fall

WEST CHESTER, PA — QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America’s efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) Sterilization Systems Group announced it was recently awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization chambers with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy