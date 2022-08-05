Kathy Greene Named VP of Talent and Organizational Development at Devereux

Read on www.mychesco.com
Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant
MALVERN, PA — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) recently announced the granting of inducement awards to twelve new non-executive employees. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the awards were approved by Neuronetics’ Compensation Committee and made as a material inducement to each employee’s entry into employment with the Company.
Relocating to Pennsylvania? LISA HOME MORTGAGE Can Provide Flexible Finance Options
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.
Citadel Credit Union: Better Business Banking Has Arrived
EXTON, PA — Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division – complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign – “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”. In January, Citadel, which recently reached $5...
Dunkin’ Scholarship to Cardinal O’Hara Student Aids in Her Education Finances
Jack Albright.Image via Boyertown Area High School at Dunkin'. Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia — in conjunction with Scholarship America (a Minn.-based philanthropic organization) — has poured $100,000 in academic scholarships to 20 students in the Lehigh Valley, Phila. collar counties, South Jersey, and Del.
Frontline Education Announces Broad Portfolio of Product Advancements
MALVERN, PA — Frontline Education recently announced a host of new and enhanced product functionality across its broad portfolio of connected solutions for human capital management, student and special programs, business operations and analytics. Product advancements launched in First and Second Quarters 2022 were conceived and designed to support K-12 leaders as they navigate current market conditions such as recruiting and retaining teachers amid the labor shortage, maintaining the health and wellness of students and staff, and responding to the market’s need for comprehensive, integrated technology solutions that drive efficiency.
TELA Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. TELA Bio’s management will be participating virtually in the Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on Monday, August 15th, 2022. TELA Bio’s management is also scheduled to present...
Vishay Intertechnology Receives Research Results R&D Grant
MALVERN, PA — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) recently announced that the company’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received a research results R&D grant for its WATT4FRED project from the European Union and the Regional Government of Piedmont. The project will focus on the development of a new high voltage FRED Pt® diode family featuring advanced technologies for the automotive market, in addition to industrial applications such as white goods, motor drives, and air conditioning.
TELA Bio Highlights Results from BRAVO and ReBAR Studies on the Benefits of OviTex
MALVERN, PA — TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) announced that two studies examining clinical outcomes with the use of its OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix will be presented at the 2022 American Hernia Society (AHS) Meeting. The conference, taking place from September 14-16, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will highlight...
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Ricoh Launches New Pro VC70000e Platform
EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. recently announced the launch of RICOH Pro VC70000e, the newest model within its award-winning continuous feed portfolio. This latest addition boasts advanced hardware, software and workflow enhancements including Ricoh’s proprietary undercoating technology, which allows printers to produce photo books, luxury catalogs, and more with the sharpness and precision required for such high-end applications. With this platform, offset and digital printers can take on more jobs, because they can now support a broader substrate range without sacrificing quality or performance thanks to Ricoh’s optional undercoating process.
Sungard AS Announces Successful Bid for a Majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network Business
WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, subject to court approval, it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers to acquire a majority of its U.S. Colocation and Network business. The transaction with 365 Data Centers is subject to court approval and customary closing conditions. The hearing by the court to approve the Asset Purchase Agreement with 365 Data Centers is scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Company expects the transaction to close this fall.
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Shop the Living for Giving Event: Give Back While You Shop this Fall
WEST CHESTER, PA — QVC and the Housewares Charity Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the home and housewares industry, have joined forces once again to present Living for Giving, a cross-platform shopping event to support Feeding America®. Following a successful campaign in 2021, the second annual Living for Giving features national name brand houseware products at discounted prices* and directs 70%** of the purchase price to benefit Feeding America’s efforts to fight hunger through a network of food banks in communities across the U.S. Living for Giving is now live on all QVC TV, digital, streaming and social platforms and runs through October 28.
AgroFresh Solutions to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference
PHILADELPHIA, PA — AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS) announced that Clinton Lewis, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will host a presentation and meet with investors at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 10-11, 2022. Interested parties are being encouraged to contact...
ETC Awarded $8.3 Million Contract for its Sterilization Systems Group
SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation’s (OTC Pink: ETCC) Sterilization Systems Group announced it was recently awarded an $8.3 million contract from an international customer. The contract includes three, fourteen pallet ethylene oxide (“EO”) sterilization chambers with automated pallet conveyance for use with the sterilization of medical devices....
Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Convictions of Sunoco Pipeline L.P., ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC
Energy Transfer Companies Found Guilty by Pennsylvania State Courts, Will Pay Additional $10M to Improve Health and Safety of Water Related to Construction of Mariner East 2 and Revolution Pipelines. HARRISBURG, PA — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries...
