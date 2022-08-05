(Annual Fundraiser)....The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley. They will be holding their largest fundraiser of the year. It is the Annual Combo Auction. This year it is scheduled for Saturday October 15, It will be held at the Stockman's Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley. The theme this year is The Sky Is The Limit, I Can Be Anything I Want To Be. Organizers say last year's auction was a huge success. They need the public's help in making this year's event even better than last year. The Club has served local kids for the past 56 years, serving over 450 kids annually in Imperial Valley. They are currently seeking donations of merchandise and/or services. For information or to make a donation or service, contact CEO Anita Martinez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

BRAWLEY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO