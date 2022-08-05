Read on kxoradio.com
Free Health Fair
(Free Health Fair set for Brawley)...It will be held a August 10th. The Farmacia del Pueblo and Brawley Senior Center will host the Health Fair at 575 J Street in Brawley. It will run from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A variety of agencies will be available to serve the community. Chairs and tables will be set up for the public. Organizers say masks will be required.
Boys And Girls Club Of Imperial Valley
(Annual Fundraiser)....The Boys and Girls Club of Imperial Valley. They will be holding their largest fundraiser of the year. It is the Annual Combo Auction. This year it is scheduled for Saturday October 15, It will be held at the Stockman's Club of Imperial Valley in Brawley. The theme this year is The Sky Is The Limit, I Can Be Anything I Want To Be. Organizers say last year's auction was a huge success. They need the public's help in making this year's event even better than last year. The Club has served local kids for the past 56 years, serving over 450 kids annually in Imperial Valley. They are currently seeking donations of merchandise and/or services. For information or to make a donation or service, contact CEO Anita Martinez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
Locked in Bank
El Centro Police and an alarm company were able to free a woman locked inside a bank. At about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police were notified that a janitor was inadvertently locked inside a bank on Main Street. The janitor was unable to contact anyone with the bank to let her out. Police were called and officers were able to identify the bank's alarm company and then have them remotely unlock the doors of the bank. The woman was set free after about 20 minutes.
Summer Taking A Toll On Residents
(Imperial County Summers always dangerous)...The County Public Health Department has issued a report on heat related issues. The report was posted on the Health Departments website last week. So far this summer, 121 individuals have suffered heat related issues. The issues ranged from Heat Stroke, Heat exhaustion, Fatigue and dehydration. Victims have ranged from 1 to 83 years of age. Most of those effected have been male. Just over 14 % have been homeless. While some issues were work related, most were not. The report indicates there have been 14 heat related deaths in Imperial County so far this summer. The majority of the heat related incidents did not require hospitalization.
Calexico Fire Kept Busy
(A couple fires late last week)....They were in Calexico. Crews responded to a structure fire Thursday. It was in the 400 block of Second Street. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the two story office building. After forcing their way into the office, they discovered a fire in a pile of paper products. The fire was quickly extinguished. They were able to keep the fire from spreading, and no injuries were reported. Calexico fire also responded to a homeless encampment. They were able to quickly extenguish the blaze. No injuries were reported. Cause for fire are under investigation.
County Road Work
(Road work on Butters Road)....A section of Butters Road will be closed. The closure starts Tuesday and will continue until August 11. The County Public Works Department says Road repairs will be conducted on Butters, from Rutherford Road to Shank Road. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route. Work that has been completed includes work on Rutherford Road near Highway 111. That area is now open to traffic. Highway 111, south of Rutherford, is now open to thru traffic, without interruption.
