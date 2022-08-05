Man who threatened to kill Fauci sentenced to 3 years in prison

Read on www.axios.com
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
Ahmaud Arbery's murderers sentenced to life for federal hate crimes
A federal judge handed down another life sentence to Travis and Greg McMichael, two of three white men already in prison after being convicted in a state court for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. Driving the news: The McMichaels, who are father and son, and their former neighbor William "Roddie"...
Gabby Petito's family plans $50M lawsuit against Moab Police Department
The family of Gabby Petito announced on Monday they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit alleging the Moab Police Department failed to recognize signs that their daughter was in "serious danger." The family is seeking $50 million in damages. Background: The FBI said Petito, 22, was killed by her...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure
Alex Jones’ lawyer may face professional or legal consequences after accidentally sending his client's phone records to the opposing counsel, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Frederico Reynal, who represented the Infowars host in a civil trial that concluded this week, sent a trove of Jones' previously undisclosed phone data to the legal team representing two Sandy Hook Elementary School families who sued the conspiracy theorist for defamation.
McCarthy vows probe of DOJ over Mar-a-Lago raid
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday the House would investigate the Department of Justice if Republicans took the majority. Why it matters: McCarthy's pledge was the crescendo to widespread Republican condemnations of the DOJ after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. It comes as Republicans are...
California county's cops targeting Asians in traffic stops, lawsuit alleges
More than 28% of drivers stopped in 2021 by sheriff’s deputies in one California county were Asian American even though Asians make up about 2% of its adult population, according to a new lawsuit filed by four Asian Americans. Driving the news: The class-action suit, which comes as the...
U.S. moves to seize $90 million plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch
A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus plane owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Why it matters: The move is part of the U.S. effort to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by freezing and seizing assets belonging to Russian oligarchs.
ACLU calls for investigation of Operation Lone Star
Gov. Greg Abbott might soon be battling the federal government over the state's controversial anti-immigration initiative.Driving the news: The American Civil Liberties Union filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, asking the federal government to investigate the way migrants are treated under Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $4 billion border security push.Earlier this week, the state started busing migrants from the border to New York City, which New York's mayor called "horrific."The other side: Abbott said he hopes the mayor of New York "follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so...
Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI
Former President Trump said in a statement Monday his Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by FBI agents. Why it matters: The former president, who is in New York City, according to a source with knowledge of his location, is tied up in several legal matters. Among them, the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Biden to end "Remain in Mexico" border policy after court order
The Biden administration moved on Monday to suspend the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk earlier on Monday lifted an injunction that required the Department of Homeland Security to resume the policy, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Justice Department lawyers requested...
