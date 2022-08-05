ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man who threatened to kill Fauci sentenced to 3 years in prison

By Herb Scribner
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, was charged Monday with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. One murder charge was filed for the pregnant woman’s unborn child. She could face 90 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges. Linton, a 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston, Texas, made her first court appearance Monday after being released from a hospital over the weekend. Linton, who appeared in a wheelchair, didn’t enter a plea and her arraignment was continued to October. She was ordered held without bail pending a bail hearing next week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
The Associated Press

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday, a move that represents a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of the former president. Trump, disclosing the search in a lengthy statement, asserted that agents had opened up a safe at his home and described their work as an “unannounced raid” that he likened to “prosecutorial misconduct.” The search intensifies the months-long probe into how classified documents ended up in...
POTUS
Axios

Alex Jones' lawyer may face legal repercussions after phone records disclosure

Alex Jones’ lawyer may face professional or legal consequences after accidentally sending his client's phone records to the opposing counsel, Reuters reports. Driving the news: Frederico Reynal, who represented the Infowars host in a civil trial that concluded this week, sent a trove of Jones' previously undisclosed phone data to the legal team representing two Sandy Hook Elementary School families who sued the conspiracy theorist for defamation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Francis Collins
Axios

McCarthy vows probe of DOJ over Mar-a-Lago raid

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Monday the House would investigate the Department of Justice if Republicans took the majority. Why it matters: McCarthy's pledge was the crescendo to widespread Republican condemnations of the DOJ after the FBI raided former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. It comes as Republicans are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

U.S. moves to seize $90 million plane owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch

A judge has authorized U.S. prosecutors to seize a $90 million Airbus plane owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Andrei Skoch, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Why it matters: The move is part of the U.S. effort to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by freezing and seizing assets belonging to Russian oligarchs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios Dallas

ACLU calls for investigation of Operation Lone Star

Gov. Greg Abbott might soon be battling the federal government over the state's controversial anti-immigration initiative.Driving the news: The American Civil Liberties Union filed a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security on Monday, asking the federal government to investigate the way migrants are treated under Operation Lone Star, Abbott's $4 billion border security push.Earlier this week, the state started busing migrants from the border to New York City, which New York's mayor called "horrific."The other side: Abbott said he hopes the mayor of New York "follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Violent Crime#The Justice Department#Doj#Cnn
Axios

Trump says Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI

Former President Trump said in a statement Monday his Mar-a-Lago resort was raided by FBI agents. Why it matters: The former president, who is in New York City, according to a source with knowledge of his location, is tied up in several legal matters. Among them, the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Biden to end "Remain in Mexico" border policy after court order

The Biden administration moved on Monday to suspend the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk earlier on Monday lifted an injunction that required the Department of Homeland Security to resume the policy, formally called Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Justice Department lawyers requested...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy