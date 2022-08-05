Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to attempted murder

Read on www.mmamania.com
Wife Shoots Husband After Children at Her Daycare Say He Molested Them. Days Later, He's Charged
Authorities in Washington, D.C., have arrested a 50-year-old Maryland woman for shooting her husband — a retired Baltimore police officer — after he'd been accused of molesting three children who attended the daycare that she owns and operates. Police allege that on July 21, Shanteari Weems shot James...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Mom of 3 Is Allegedly Shot Dead by Woman in Backseat of Uber After the Two Got into an Argument
A Florida mom was allegedly shot to death in the backseat of an Uber by another passenger following a heated argument, authorities say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by WPLG-TV, 28-year-old Gladys Yvette Borcela was allegedly fatally shot by 24-year-old Natalia Harrell in Miami on Saturday. Harrell and Borcela...
Mother of woman allegedly killed in Hawaii by estranged husband in the Marines speaks out
Authorities say Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, an active-duty Marine, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife Dana Alotaibi to death on a Hawaii freeway. Alotaibi’s mother, Natalia Cespedes, said her daughter sent her pictures and messages documenting abuse from Tejeda-Castillo. KHNL’s Annalisa Burgos reports.July 24, 2022.
2nd prison guard pleads guilty in California inmate's death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate’s feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement. Pacheco, 40, of Elk Grove, who was fired from his job in 2018, pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges stemming from both on-duty 2016 assaults under a plea agreement in which prosecutors...
Two Arrested in Former NFL Player's Shooting Death
Du'Vonte Lampkin, 25, who played at the University of Oklahoma and briefly for the Tennessee Titans, was fatally shot in May.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
American woman killed on Fiji honeymoon had 'horrific' injuries that were no accident: lawyer
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: The Tennessee pharmacist murdered in Fiji on her honeymoon had "horrific injuries" that could not have resulted from an accident, as her husband and suspected killer claimed through his defense lawyer, according to the attorney for her family. Fiji police discovered Christe Chen, a Memphis 39-year-old, beaten to...
$100K reward offered for Valley gang member added to FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list
A $100,000 reward for information is being offered in the capture of a San Fernando Valley gang member who was added Wednesday to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Omar Alexander Cardenas was identified by the LAPD as the suspect in an Aug. 15, 2019 shooting that killed a man standing outside the Hair Icon Barber Shop on Foothill Boulevard. The man, 46-year-old Jabali Dumas, died from a gunshot wound to the head."Jabali Dumas was gunned down by Omar Cardenas nearly three years ago, and there is still no justice for him or his family," LAPD Chief Michel Moore...
thecomeback.com
Hornets star Miles Bridges charged with three felonies after allegedly attacking girlfriend
NBA star forward Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets was supposed to make a lot of money this offseason but has thrown all of that way for a huge mistake that could cost him his entire career. Bridges is being charged with three felony counts of domestic violence and child...
Former corrections officer charged with running massive drug trafficking ring in Florida
A former Florida prison officer has been charged with running a massive drug trafficking operation in the state.Authorities say that Christina Guess of DeLand, Florida, was allegedly in charge of a ring that smuggled 24 pounds of methamphetamine into the US from Mexico.“This drug is extremely addictive. It ravages families,” Chief Deputy Brian Henderson of Volusia Sheriff’s Office told WESH.Guess, who has served time previously for drug trafficking, worked for the state of Florida for 12 years, according to Chief Deputy Henderson.“We investigated her a few years ago as well for trafficking meth and sent her to prison, and...
musictimes.com
Mystikal Staying in Jail: Judge Denied Against Bond Because of THIS Obvious Reason
Following his arrest last Sunday, Mystikal was denied bond recently by a Louisiana judge. Last Sunday, the rapper was accused of raping and holding a woman against her will in his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The presiding judge that ruled over Mystikal's arrest has made it apparent that the...
Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage
Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. He was being held without bail.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Star Leandro Lo Shot Dead at São Paulo Nightclub
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, has died hours after being shot in the head in São Paulo, local authorities said. Lo was in a nightclub when he was allegedly assaulted by an off-duty police officer. The suspect, identified as Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo by local media, was seen by witnesses trying to snatch a bottle off of Lo’s table. When Lo confronted him, Velozo allegedly pulled out the gun and fired at him. Lo was brought to the hospital, but the athlete’s lawyer told g1 shortly afterward that his condition was irreversible. Brazilian police have opened a murder investigation and are hunting for Velozo, the BBC reported. In addition to his eight World Championships in three weight classes, Lo had clinched eight Pan American Championships and five World Cup gold medals, according to Sports Illustrated. He was 33.Read it at Sports Illustrated
Father and son sentenced to life for federal hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The father and son already in prison for chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery two years ago were given additional life sentences on Monday for committing federal hate crimes. Travis McMichael, 36, was given the additional life sentence plus 10 years at the first...
Paraplegic shooting suspect can avoid trial and end his life, Spanish court says
A Spanish court has ruled that a paraplegic man, who was accused of firing on colleagues in a rage before being shot in the spine by police, can avoid trial as he has the right to end his life. Last December, Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, a Romanian security guard, allegedly...
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
