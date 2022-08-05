ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue

Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure

Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Puppet’s new owner is laying off staff

The new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off staff last week, eliminating 15% of Puppet’s total workforce less than three months after completing the acquisition. “We recognize and regret this realignment impacts hard-working and talented individuals and we will be working with each of them to...
PORTLAND, OR
