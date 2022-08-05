Read on www.oregonlive.com
Related
Police seek car with ‘very strong link’ to killings of 4 Muslim men in New Mexico
Authorities investigating whether the killings of four Muslim men are connected said Sunday that they need help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the deaths in New Mexico’s largest the city. Albuquerque police said they released photos of the vehicle suspected of being used in the four...
Colette Peters tried to ‘humanize’ prisons in Oregon. Can she fix the federal system?
When the embattled head of the federal Bureau of Prisons stepped down earlier this year, many hoped his replacement would be someone able to overhaul the scandal-plagued federal system. The final pick — Oregon prison director Colette Peters — seemed to fit the bill. During her 10 years at the...
Canadian mother fakes deaths of herself and young son, then flees to Oregon under false name, federal authorities allege
A woman accused of faking the death of herself and her young son, then fleeing Canada and living under a friend’s name in Oregon to avoid a custody dispute faces federal charges of aggravated identity theft and possession of false identification documents. Paperwork found in Dawn Marie Walker’s car...
Governor candidate Christine Drazan says Oregon needs state of emergency on homelessness
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Teen depression, anxiety skyrocketed in Oregon during pandemic, study finds
Eunji Ryu, a high school volunteer at a Portland teen crisis call center, doesn’t fear talking to peers about their feelings of anxiety or depression. Struggles with belonging, loneliness and identity have been ever-present amongst high schoolers, she says, especially after two years of COVID-19 isolation. Ryu works at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Readers respond: Racism, not rural Oregon, is issue
Recently, gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson responded to a report that supporters attending one of her campaign events were wearing T-shirts showing a Confederate flag.(“Oregon governor candidates debate in first clash among Betsy Johnson, Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek,” (July 29). The Confederate flag is an affront to all...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure
Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
Puppet’s new owner is laying off staff
The new owner of Portland software company Puppet began laying off staff last week, eliminating 15% of Puppet’s total workforce less than three months after completing the acquisition. “We recognize and regret this realignment impacts hard-working and talented individuals and we will be working with each of them to...
Oregonian NewsQuiz: Can you name Oregon’s largest wildfire; what 90s TV show is back?
A rising number of Oregonians suspected of dying from hot weather, an interesting political contribution, Confederate shirts appearing at a campaign event, the return of a 90s-era TV show and fun recognition for a Portland business. Those are just some of the biggest news stories from the week that was.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Constitution Party fined for holding secret nominating meetings, could have its candidates kept off the ballot
The Constitution Party of Oregon has been fined $450 and its candidates could be kept off Oregon’s fall ballot because top party leaders only told each other, not rank-and-file members, about the nominating meetings they held this summer. At those unpublicized meetings, held in May, June and July, members...
Her much-desired pregnancy became a ‘dystopian’ nightmare: ‘My life was not in danger enough’ for an abortion
New, untested abortion bans have made doctors unsure about treating some pregnancy complications, which has led to life-threatening delays and trapped families in a limbo of grief and helplessness. Elizabeth Weller never dreamed that her hopes for a child would become ensnared in the web of Texas abortion law.
Oregon Medicaid applicants erroneously denied benefits due to software glitches, lack of training
Hillsboro resident Catherine Vanderzanden suffered a catastrophic stroke in August 2020 that left her paralyzed on her left side and unable to get out of bed on her own. At 85, she was forced to leave the home where she had lived with her husband of 63 years to move into an adult foster care center.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
79K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0