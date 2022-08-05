Quentin Tarantino Praises 'Fantastic' 'Top Gun: Maverick' as 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'

Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry for decades. Although he has done his best to stay relatively private, that’s been nearly impossible with the fame he has achieved. However, fans who feel they know a lot about him probably still don’t know much about his relatively brief marriage to Mimi Rogers. The marriage, which was Mimi’s second and Tom’s first, lasted from 1987 to 1990. They did not have any children together. Even though Tom and Mimi were both reasonably early in their careers during the marriage, the couple still made headlines. However, since the information wasn’t as accessible as it is today, many details about the relationship have always been somewhat sparse. However, if you have always wanted to know a little bit more about Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise’s relationship, you’ve come to the right place. Continue reading to find out what you didn’t know about Mimi Rogers and Tom Cruise’s marriage.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO