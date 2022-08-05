Read on hypebeast.com
Pangaia Releases Earth-Friendly Capsule “Re-Color”
PANGAIA, a materials science brand that aims to save the environment, has revealed a capsule that is made from its newest innovation, RecycromTM. Invented by Officina+39, a Italian textile chemical company, this revolutionary technology is a new technique that turns recycled textile fibers into a full range of colored powders used for pigment dye that can be applied to fabrics like cotton, wool, nylon and any natural blends. In contrast to other dyes, Recycrom is applied as a suspension and not as part of a chemical solution, therefore easily filtered from the water – cutting both costs and environmental impact.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?
Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
How to deadhead hydrangeas, according to gardening author and expert
Discover how to deadhead hydrangeas and learn the best ways to do it with our top tips from an expert gardener
Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens
Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
Balenciaga Bathes Runner Sneaker in Fresh Shades
From the recent Winter 2022 black trash bag for $1,790 USD to the UNITED24 Charity T-Shirt in support of Ukraine, Demna’s Balenciaga has no signs of slowing down. But in the effort of expanding its ever-evolving sneaker catalog, the Paris-based brand has unveiled a new colorway of its Runner Sneaker.
DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath
This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
Dover Street Market's Exclusive Gucci "Love Parade" Drop Spreads Positivity
Alessandro Michele presented Gucci‘s “Love Parade” collection in November 2021, and this coupled with a number of high-profile collections and collaborations has gone on to see Gucci become the world’s hottest brand. Now, a number of special-edition pieces from the “Love Parade” collection have landed exclusively at Dover Street Market, continuing the duo’s connection while also doubling down on the house’s icon status.
Raf Simons and Fred Perry Celebrate Northern Soul
Youth culture, underground scenes, teenage angst, the romanticization of the North of England, working-class undertones, and the melting pot that brings these qualities together are cornerstones of Raf Simons‘ design identity, having infiltrated his collections since 1995 and now becoming the anchor for the Belgian fashion legend’s latest collaboration with Fred Perry. Likewise, Fred Perry is an archival brand with its roots in working-class culture, which Hypebeast has examined in much detail. Now the two brands have come together for their latest collaborative installment in honor and celebration of the North of England, a place Simons is incredibly familiar with — particularly in regards to culture — as he has frequently referenced Peter Saville, New Order, and Joy Division.
How to explore the lavender fields of France (and things to do when they're not in bloom)
Sitting in perfumed silence amongst the lavender flowers is the very vision of Provence © Maples Images / Shutterstock. If there’s one flower that defines France, it’s lavender, thanks to the vast carpets of purple flowers that cover the countryside of Provence. The beauty of the lavender fields lives up to the hype – get out among the purple haze, sniff the heady summer breezes and navigate picturesque hilltop towns, ancient churches and pretty valleys.
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong
Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
adidas Spezial Explores Britain’s Electronic Music Scene for Summer 2022
Earlier this year, adidas Spezial presented its collaboration with Mancunian icon and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for their LG2 SPZL. The shoe looked into the archives while tapping into northern culture and celebrating Gallagher’s heritage, music, and cultural influences. Now adidas’ Spezial umbrella is exploring Britain’s electronic music scene with a portrayal of Working Men’s Club — a Yorkshire-based synthpop band — and their lead singer Syd Minsky-Sargeant with a new collection for Summer 2022.
ICE STUDIOS Partners With ASICS for GEL-KAYANO 14 Collaboration
Renell Medrano has become a household name in the creative industry for her captivating photography as she’s shot some of the biggest names in culture from Kendrick Lamar to Jay-Z to Serena Williams. However, she’s proven that her talents are way beyond just capturing the perfect shot as she’s expanded here creative ventures into product design with her entity ICE STUDIOS. The brand has garnered a heap of hype for its cargo skirt that has been sported on celebs like Bella Hadid, and now its calling for our attention once again as it has just unveiled its.
How we met: ‘I was a paper boy and she was the Saturday girl in the newsagents – she seemed so cool!’
In 2004, when Claire was a teenager, she got a Saturday job at her local newsagents. She was soon spotted by one of the paper boys, Curtis. “A few of my friends did the paper round with me and they knew Claire worked in the shop,” he says. “It was obvious I liked her, so they suggested I buy something so I could talk to her.” His plan to impress her didn’t go well. “I went in for a Snickers and when I tried to pay she slammed it down on the counter so quickly there was no time to talk. I just ended up with a chocolate bar I didn’t want,” he laughs.
Are Dahlias Perennials That Can Survive Winter? The Answer Depends on Your Climate
No wonder many dahlia growers find themselves asking, "are dahlias perennials or annuals?" Dahlias often bloom with the exuberance of favorite annual plants like zinnias and marigolds. From mid-summer until frost, they'll unfurl flowers ranging from tiny, petal-packed, button-like blossoms to blooms that are bigger than a dinner plate. However, these plants grow from bulb-like tubers that can survive winters like perennial plants do. To ensure your dahlias come back next year, you may have to help them, depending on your growing zone. Here's what you need to know to successfully overwinter dahlia tubers to enjoy them year after year.
Edible Flowers Add Flavor, Texture and Flavor; What Are the Different Kinds of Edible Flowers?
Vegetables, fruits, and edible flowers are all included in edible landscapes along with ornamental flowers. An increasingly common way to enhance the flavor and beauty of a dish is by using edible flowers. Countless cultures have been utilizing edible flowers in food for ages. Some are added to salads to...
King Krule Featured in Yardsale's Summer Part 2 Drop
Perhaps more than any decade in recent memory, the 1990s continues to influence a range of creative industries – from music to fashion. Coming off the heels of a hip-hop inspired Spring/Summer 2022 capsule, Yardsale returns to the ’90s with its latest Summer offerings. The South London skate...
Sou Fujimoto Creates Meadow-Topped Holiday Home for Japanese Island
Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto has unveiled designs for a new holiday home on Ishigaki Island, in Japan’s southwestern region of Okinawa, which blends into its surroundings with a meadow-topped roof. The circular guestroom has been created for “Not A Hotel“, which develops and sells vacation homes in a variety...
