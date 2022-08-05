Read on www.mymoinfo.com
Big River Ambulance District pleased to see bond issue passed
(Cedar Hill) The Big River Ambulance District was happy to see their Proposition Public Safety issue pass last week in the primary election. After failing in April, district patrons decided to try again, but spent more time and effort educating their voters on why the bond issue was needed and what it will do to help the district. Big River Chief Scott Fisher says they will not waste time before placing an order for new vehicles.
Trivia Night for the Jefferson County Family YMCA coming up
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA is planning a Trivia Night with a summer Luau theme. Bethany Julien is the sports manager at the YMCA. She says the event will be held on Saturday, August 27th. For more information contact Dana Link at 636-931-9622 or email [email protected]
Missouri attorney general investigating Loop Lofts vacate notice
ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is looking into what’s going on at Loop Lofts Apartments. They were affected by flooding and some residents were told they had to move out by Monday. Loop Lofts Resident Janayah Dunlap said she lost everything on the...
Many St. Louis low-level court cases dismissed
City leaders said low-level cases are canceled almost annually to help the municipal courts focus on more serious crimes.
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
St. Louis Sewer District set to fix collapsed wall in Rock Hill
Flooded neighborhoods are now getting hit over and over again every time it rains.
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.
Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out
ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
Nursery proposed for Wildwood industrial site
A nursery has been proposed for a 15.4-acre lot on the west side of North Eatherton Road, north of its intersection with Centaur Road. In addition to the sale of products, Kurtz Nursery will include a mulch storage and processing facility, composting, agricultural and horticultural operations, landscape and maintenance operations, and forestry and timber processing.
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri Senate race is set
ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Also on the show this morning:. The primaries are...
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste. Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County
From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
More Flash Flooding Concerns for the greater St. Louis region
(St. Louis Region; Jefferson County) The greater St. Louis region is once again under the threat for more heavy rainfall throughout Monday evening and early Tuesday morning as a cold front works its way through. Patrick Walsh is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says...
Spelunkers in Perry County, Mo. find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
Missouri used car salesman hides over $300,000 in commissions from IRS
A used car salesman pleaded guilty to three tax charges and confessed to hiding over $300,000 in sales commissions to the IRS Monday.
Corporal Bolton on highway patrol’s response during record breaking flash flood in St. Louis
(Greater St. Louis region) It’s a day that will not soon be forgotten, the record rainfall and flash flooding event that occurred overnight between July 25th and 26th in the St. Louis region that flooded numerous roads, homes, businesses and left many stranded. Like many emergency response agencies, Corporal...
‘This is happening here:’ Jefferson County families turn loss into purpose as fentanyl claims more lives than ever
FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katie Moss was close with her cousin, Jessica Kelly. They grew up in Festus in eastern Jefferson County, a town of about 12,000 people. “She was my older cousin,” Moss said, “so I of course looked up to her. Any time she was coming to pick me up, I was ecstatic.”
Susan Marie Engel — Graveside Service 8/13/22 1:30 P.M.
Susan Marie Engel of Festus passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, she was 64 years old. The visitation for Susan Engel will be Saturday (8/13) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 1:30, at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Ware.
