ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
mymoinfo.com

Big River Ambulance District pleased to see bond issue passed

(Cedar Hill) The Big River Ambulance District was happy to see their Proposition Public Safety issue pass last week in the primary election. After failing in April, district patrons decided to try again, but spent more time and effort educating their voters on why the bond issue was needed and what it will do to help the district. Big River Chief Scott Fisher says they will not waste time before placing an order for new vehicles.
CEDAR HILL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Trivia Night for the Jefferson County Family YMCA coming up

(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA is planning a Trivia Night with a summer Luau theme. Bethany Julien is the sports manager at the YMCA. She says the event will be held on Saturday, August 27th. For more information contact Dana Link at 636-931-9622 or email [email protected]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, MO
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wieland
5 On Your Side

Loop Lofts residents given three-day notice to move out

ST. LOUIS — Dozens of people who live in the Loop Lofts on Skinker said they've been given a three-day notice to move out of their apartments. Flood water damaged the first floor twice in the last two weeks. “So early Tuesday morning water started rushing around 4 a.m....
West Newsmagazine

Nursery proposed for Wildwood industrial site

A nursery has been proposed for a 15.4-acre lot on the west side of North Eatherton Road, north of its intersection with Centaur Road. In addition to the sale of products, Kurtz Nursery will include a mulch storage and processing facility, composting, agricultural and horticultural operations, landscape and maintenance operations, and forestry and timber processing.
WILDWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Missouri Senate race is set

ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Also on the show this morning:. The primaries are...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit

Poisonous sand blowing in the wind.  Wells running dry.  A dark night sky ruined by constant lights.  These are the things residents in Ste. Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community.  NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Primary Election#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#The County Council
constructforstl.org

Midas Building Apartment Buildings in St. Charles County

From St. Louis Post Dispatch: Midas Construction is building five luxury apartment buildings in Dardenne Prairie for developer Mia Rose Holdings. The project, Dardenne Luxury Apartments at The Prairie, near Bryan Road and Missouri Route 364, is part of a $65 million multi-family complex of apartments and villas planned as an integrated “live, work, play” community. Pre-leasing is underway and being managed by 2B Residential.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
mymoinfo.com

More Flash Flooding Concerns for the greater St. Louis region

(St. Louis Region; Jefferson County) The greater St. Louis region is once again under the threat for more heavy rainfall throughout Monday evening and early Tuesday morning as a cold front works its way through. Patrick Walsh is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

Susan Marie Engel — Graveside Service 8/13/22 1:30 P.M.

Susan Marie Engel of Festus passed away Wednesday, August 3rd, she was 64 years old. The visitation for Susan Engel will be Saturday (8/13) morning from 11 until 1 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, with a graveside funeral service to follow at 1:30, at the Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Ware.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy