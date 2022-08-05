Weissport sets plans for weekend festival

Read on www.tnonline.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
American Legion hosts Summer Fling event in Mountain Top
MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — A celebration in Luzerne County will go a long way towards helping an American Legion in Mountain Top. American Legion Post 781 hosted its second annual Summer Fling Sunday afternoon. The event featured food trucks, drinks, and of course, some live music. Organizers say the...
Carbon County Fair kicks off
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Carbon County fair kicked off on Monday. When the sun rises, 14-year-old Morgan Myers starts her morning feeding her cattle like she has for the past 7 months. “Yeah, you have to feed them every morning and night. It’s a priority.” All for one moment; the Carbon County Fair. […]
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Dancing, food kick off Lebanese Heritage Days 2022 festival in Easton (PHOTOS)
The Lebanese community from the Lehigh Valley and beyond gathered on Saturday to kick off Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church’s annual Lebanese Heritage Days festival. This year’s celebration, the 46th, was scheduled to run until midnight Saturday and continues 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday in...
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
A.W.S.O.M. holds adoption event
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal shelter in the Poconos hosted an event to showcase its lovable, four-legged friends up for adoption. AWSOM held a ‘Meow, Bow-Wow Luau’ adoption event at its shelter today. Officials say it’s been a long, tough summer with a low number of animals being adopted so they wanted to host […]
Times News
On this date: Aug. 8, 1975
The Panther Valley Recreation Center Commission was told yesterday the initial move in construction of a new swimming pool would necessitate the support of the borough councils of Lansford, Coaldale and Summit Hill. The last mentioned borough was at one time a member of the commission but severed connections in 1968.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Announced there were two resignations from the borough planning commission. Council is looking for two people who are familiar with the Subdivision and Land Development Ordinances to fill the seats. • Announced that the garbage renewal packet was changed to...
wlvr.org
Scorching heat, humidity as predictable as the sounds of Musikfest
Musikfest takes place in August every year, so it’s no surprise that it’s hot out. Some of the thousands in attendance Sunday made sure they prepared for the heat, like Allentown resident Lynn Donnelly. “We’re in the shade getting a little cooled off and enjoying the breeze, but...
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Musikfest fans enjoy the southside of the festival Saturday night (PHOTOS)
Musikfest had plenty of food, beer and music to enjoy on the Southside Saturday night. Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks showcased Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers at 5 p.m., Shamarr Allen at 7 p.m. and Igor and the Red Elvises at 9 p.m.
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Times News
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
