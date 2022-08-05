ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden Tests Positive for 7th Straight Day After ‘Rebound’ COVID-19 Infection

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.usnews.com

Comments / 234

Grimlock
3d ago

this is just an excuse for his handlers like Obama to keep him out of the Limelight and continuing to embarrass america. you know Obama's pulling the strings. that's why America is in State it's in now. I know I speak for most of America when I say Trump 2024

Reply(15)
143
Trish Kapp
2d ago

Oh no! Do you mean to say that the safe and effective covid vaccines and boosters werent as effective that he said they were. Yet those of us who spoke out against them and refused to get them were accused of spreading misinformation/disinformation.Don't forget that it is the pandemic of the unvaccinated according to Biden.

Reply(5)
62
MADD MAXX
3d ago

Dr. Biden Americans top doctor and physician has healed the USA and it’s 261 million faithful gullible syringers to a little disease called FOREVERCOVID. This cold is amazing 🤩. We the never ever syringers are enjoying this popcorn 🍿 with extra butter watching the experiment of the experimented

Reply
42
Related
shefinds

Joe Biden's Shocking COVID Diagnosis—What Does It Mean For The President's Health?

President Joe Biden announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, July 21, and Dr. Kevin O’Connor, his primary physician, has been offering updates on his condition since. According to O’Connor’s most recent update on Saturday, July 23, the president, 79, likely contracted a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 and is now experiencing the following symptoms; “sore throat, rhinorrhea [runny nose], loose coughs and body aches.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain

President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.The variant, known as BA.5, is an offshoot of the omicron strain that emerged late last year, and it's believed to be responsible for the vast majority of coronavirus cases in the country. Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, wrote in his latest update on Biden's condition that Biden's earlier symptoms, including a runny nose and a cough, have become...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fortune

If you were infected with the original Omicron, you don’t have ‘a lot of good protection against BA.4 and BA.5,’ Fauci says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Those who were infected with COVID during the first wave of Omicron "really don't have a lot of good protection" against dominant U.S. subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Infectious Diseases#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
Fox News

Fauci makes 'startling admission' that 'we're going to be living with' COVID for years to come: Politico

Dr. Anthony Fauci made what Politico called a "startling admission" in a new interview as he acknowledged the coronavirus can't be eradicated any time in the near future. Fauci, the Biden White House chief medical adviser and longtime head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he would depart by the end of President Biden's first term, concluding more than 50 years in the American public health sector. If he stayed until when COVID-19 was gone, the 82-year-old said, he'd be "105."
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Washington Examiner

People lost their jobs over vaccines Dr. Birx said she knew ‘didn’t work’

Dr. Deborah Birx served up a bombshell revelation about the efficacy of the COVID vaccines during an interview on Your World with Neil Cavuto. Birx, the former White House COVID-19 response coordinator and one of the two most recognizable spokespeople during the pandemic, along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, claimed the vaccines were overplayed and that she knew they didn’t work. While this is shocking in and of itself, it is especially tragic given how many people had their employment terminated because they refused to get an ineffective and “overplayed” vaccine.
HEALTH
Newsweek

What Are the COVID-19 BA.5 Symptoms? Everything About the New Variant

As COVID Omicron BA.5 continues to spread in the U.S., some may be wondering if the variant might cause distinct symptoms that set it apart from other Omicron variants. BA.5 is a sub-type of the Omicron variant of COVID that has been spreading around the country for months. Since it first started appearing in significant numbers in May, BA.5 has become by far the dominant COVID variant in the country and accounted for an estimated 77.9 percent of sampled cases in the week ending July 16, according to projections from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

Administration warns 'under vaccinated' Americans: Biden team will hand out more n95 masks beyond the 400 million made available as it outlines strategy to deal with surging BA.5 variant – and warns 350 weekly deaths is still 'too high'

The White House is warning Americans to take precautions in indoor settings and prepare for the surging BA.5 variant – even if they have already contracted a recent case of COVID with a related omicron variant. 'Immunity wanes, so it is critical to stay up to date with COVID...
U.S. POLITICS
SELF

How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy