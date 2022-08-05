Biden Tests Positive for 7th Straight Day After ‘Rebound’ COVID-19 Infection

this is just an excuse for his handlers like Obama to keep him out of the Limelight and continuing to embarrass america. you know Obama's pulling the strings. that's why America is in State it's in now. I know I speak for most of America when I say Trump 2024
Oh no! Do you mean to say that the safe and effective covid vaccines and boosters werent as effective that he said they were. Yet those of us who spoke out against them and refused to get them were accused of spreading misinformation/disinformation.Don't forget that it is the pandemic of the unvaccinated according to Biden.
Dr. Biden Americans top doctor and physician has healed the USA and it’s 261 million faithful gullible syringers to a little disease called FOREVERCOVID. This cold is amazing 🤩. We the never ever syringers are enjoying this popcorn 🍿 with extra butter watching the experiment of the experimented
